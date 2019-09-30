Business Market 30 Sep 2019 Sensex tumbles over ...
Business, Market

Sensex tumbles over 310 points; Nifty slips below 11,500

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta and Tata Motors were among the top losers on the Sensex chart.
Sensex was gripped by volatility as the trade progressed and dived 310.80 points or 0.80 points to trade at 38,511.77 in early deals.
 Sensex was gripped by volatility as the trade progressed and dived 310.80 points or 0.80 points to trade at 38,511.77 in early deals.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged over 310 points in opening trade on Monday due to sell-offs mainly in financial, metal and auto stocks amid subdued global cues.

Likewise, the NSE gauge Nifty too dropped over 84 points to slip below the psychological 11,500-level.

 

Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta and Tata Motors were among the top losers on the Sensex chart.

On the other hand, IT stocks -- HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys -- were the major gainers.

Opening on a flat note, the Sensex was gripped by volatility as the trade progressed and dived 310.80 points or 0.80 points to trade at 38,511.77 in early deals.

While, the Nifty was down 84.05 points or 0.74 points to 11,427.55.

Analysts attributed the sluggish start for the Indian markets to subdued global cues.

Asia stocks too were trading mixed as investors continued to watch developments on the US-China trade front.

Reports suggested that the White House was considering curbs on US investments in China.

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar in early deals on Monday.

Last week, the Indian government continued with its measures to prop up consumer demand across sectors and bring the economy on track.

Series of consultations the finance minister has been holding with various stakeholders to brainstorm on measures needed to accelerate economic growth, which dipped to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019-20.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said various ministries have cleared Rs 40,000 crore out of Rs 60,000 crore due mainly to MSMEs for supply of goods and services, and the remaining amount not locked in litigation too will be paid by the first week of next month.

The government has also set October 15 as the deadline for central PSUs to clear overdue payments to vendors and exhorted them to front-load capital expenditure as it looks to lift economic growth from six-year low.

On Friday, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 213.60 crore, exchange data showed.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Forex traders said rising crude oil prices weighed on the rupee.

Rupee slips 7 paise against US dollar in early trade

The government has also attempted to bring down prices by releasing more onions from federal buffer stocks, prices have remained fairly high.

Govt bans onion exports as prices stay elevated

Brent is set to rise 2.6 per cent in September, its first monthly gain since June, with prices lifted by an unprecedented attack on Saudi’s oil facilities on Sept 14

Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns

The G350d will come with the S350d’s 3.0-litre diesel unit (290PS/600Nm).

Mercedes-Benz G350d to launch in India on October 16



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Experience the thrill of the Indian army's surgical strike with this shooting game!

The game is made in such a way that it will let the users experience the intensity of a battlefield.
 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns

Brent is set to rise 2.6 per cent in September, its first monthly gain since June, with prices lifted by an unprecedented attack on Saudi’s oil facilities on Sept 14

Gold drops by Rs 121 on strong rupee, weak international cues

Spot gold (Delhi) prices were trading lower amid stronger rupee and weak international cues, according to Devarsh Vakil, head (advisory-PCG), HDFC Securities. (Photo: Representational)

Sensex drops 167 points; metal, auto stocks tumble

Top laggards in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, M&M, TCS and Hero MotoCorp, dropping up to 5.39 per cent.

Rupee reverses early losses as crude oil drops over 1 pc

The rupee moved in a range of 70.76 to 70.93 in day trade. It had closed at 70.88 to the US dollar on Thursday.

Govt looks to push infra spending, has cleared MSME dues: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the government's capital expenditure was on track and Budget estimates would be met. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham