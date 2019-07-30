Business Market 30 Jul 2019 Sensex tanks over 28 ...
Business, Market

Sensex tanks over 289 points; bank, auto stocks drag

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jul 30, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
The 50-share NSE Nifty too dropped 103.80 points to settle at 11,085.40.
In the Sensex pack, Yes bank emerged as the biggest loser, falling 9.13 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank (6.6 per cent), HeroMotoCorp (6.01 per cent), Sun Pharma (4.79 per cent) and SBI (4.70 per cent).
 In the Sensex pack, Yes bank emerged as the biggest loser, falling 9.13 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank (6.6 per cent), HeroMotoCorp (6.01 per cent), Sun Pharma (4.79 per cent) and SBI (4.70 per cent).

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex on Tuesday fell over 289.13 points to close at 37,397.24 due to heavy selling mainly in banking, auto and oil & gas stocks as tepid corporate earnings and auto sector woes weighed on investors' sentiment.

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows continued to spook domestic equity market.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty too dropped 103.80 points to settle at 11,085.40.

In the Sensex pack, Yes bank emerged as the biggest loser, falling 9.13 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank (6.6 per cent), HeroMotoCorp (6.01 per cent), Sun Pharma (4.79 per cent) and SBI (4.70 per cent).

Other losers were Tata Steel, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Reliance, Axis Bank, ONGC, HDFC and ICICI Bank, among others.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel topped the gainers' chart, up 3.19 per cent, followed by TCS (2.32 per cent), HCL Tech (0.83 per cent), ITC (0.49 per cent), HDFC Bank (0.39 per cent), L&T (0.36 per cent), HUL (0.19 per cent), Infosys (0.16 per cent) and NTPC (0.08 per cent).

Sectorally, BSE metal was the worst performer with 3.25 per cent drop. Other major laggards were energy (2.42 per cent), basic materials (2.32 per cent), oil & gas (2.14 per cent), auto (2.12 per cent) and bankex (1.86 per cent).

In Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi closed on a positive note ahead of US-China trade talks and Federal reserve policy.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Merger is one of the many components of the overall revival plan because clearly MTNL cannot stand by itself.

DoT working on proposal for MTNL, BSNL merger; final call by Cabinet: Source

Bullion traders said the pick-up in demand helped the rally in gold. (Photo: Representational)

Gold climbs Rs 160 on jewellers' buying; silver gains Rs 150

The NCLAT had asked state-owned NBCC, whose bid was rejected by the CoC of Jaypee Infratech, to submit fresh resolution plan for the debt-ridden company.

NCLAT extends Jaypee Infratech insolvency period by 90 days

Reserve Bank has cut its key rates thrice by a cumulative 0.75 per cent to a nine-year low of 5.75 per cent.

June GDP to print in at 5.7 pc on demand slump, NBFC mess: Nomura



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

Kangana Ranaut in the screen grab from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' trailer. (Courtesy: Youtube/ BalajiMotionPictures)
 

Humayun’s Tomb among 10 monuments across India to stay open till 9pm

Historian Sohail Hashmi welcomed the move but said the government should strive to keep monuments open around the clock. (Photo: Instagram)
 

MP brothers became crorepatis by selling synthetic milk made of detergent, shampoo

There were abundant quantities of urea, chemicals, glucose, shampoo, refined oil and hydrogen peroxide on the plant premises, but what was missing was real milk, he added. (Representational Image)
 

When we are together, the world ceases to exist: Anushka feels after marrying Virat

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
 

‘Stop posting videos on TikTok’: Gujarat DGP warns cops

In a circular, Jha said all the policemen and officers must not indulge in any act that would attract public criticism and tarnish the image of a 'disciplined police force'. (Representational Image)
 

‘My name is Thor’: Canadian man uses fake ID to buy marijuana

Along with the name and the picture of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the card also had another reference to the Norse God. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold climbs Rs 160 on jewellers' buying; silver gains Rs 150

Bullion traders said the pick-up in demand helped the rally in gold. (Photo: Representational)

Oil prices rise amid expectations that US Fed will cut rates

Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to USD 64.04 a barrel by 0435 GMT, after gaining 0.4 per cent the previous session. (Photo: Twitter)

Rupee slips 4 paise against dollar in early trade

Strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas kept pressure on the Indian rupee. (Representional Image)

Sensex rallies over 250 points on global cues

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 74.35 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 11,263.55. (Photo: AP)

Negative sentiment to continue amid mixed cues

The border market indices also fell with BSE Mid-Cap Index down 0.67 per cent and BSE Small-Cap Index down 1.03 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham