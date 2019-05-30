Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Business Market 30 May 2019 Sensex, Nifty start ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty start on a positive note ahead of F&O expiry

PTI
Published May 30, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 9:55 am IST
After rising over 100 points in opening session, the BSE Sensex was trading 94 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 39,596.05.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include NTPC, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, RIL and ITC, rising up to 2 per cent.
 Top gainers in the Sensex pack include NTPC, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, RIL and ITC, rising up to 2 per cent.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a positive note on Thursday led by gains in index heavyweights TCS, RIL and ITC, ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts.

After rising over 100 points in opening session, the BSE Sensex was trading 94 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 39,596.05. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 15 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 11,876.10.

 

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share gauge ended 247.68 points, or 0.62 per cent, lower at 39,502.05. Likewise, the Nifty dropped 67.65 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 11,861.10.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include NTPC, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, RIL and ITC, rising up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, M&M, Vedanta, ONGC, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Maruti, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among the losers in the index, shedding up to 1.29 per cent.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the expiry of May futures and options (F&O) contracts, traders said.

According to Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, the market currently waiting for new government to form and is more likely waiting for policy guidance and follow up announcements on same.

"As the earnings season is almost over, the new triggers for the markets are going to be RBI policy due next month, full budget by new government and policy roadmap for growth in major sectors of the economy," he added.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 304.27 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 189.58 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions.

Benchmarks on Wall Street too ended in the red in Wednesday's session.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise to 69.75 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.31 per cent to 68.08 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

(Photo: File)

SBI to raise Rs 5,000 cr by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds

The rupee opened strong at 69.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.71 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities.

Rupee rises 12 paise to 69.71 vs USD in early trade

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 2293.63 crore during the quarter under discussion against Rs 2234.88 crore in the same quarter in FY18, the filing said.

Impairment hit GMR Infra's Q4 loss at Rs 2,341 cr

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) specifies Know Your Customer (KYC) norms to be followed by banks and other entities regulated by it for various customer services, including opening of bank accounts.

Banks can use Aadhaar for KYC with customer's consent: RBI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahead of Article 15 trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana shocks audiences with new video

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Bering Sea puffins in danger due to climate change

Tufted puffins breeding in the Bering Sea feed on small fish and marine invertebrates, which in turn eat ocean plankton. (Photo: AP)
 

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

Kidney transplantation enables two incompatible recipients to receive healthy, more compatible kidneys from each other. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)
 

Tata Sky Binge review: Binge on with Amazon’s free Fire TV Stick

All you need to do is get a simple Tata Sky subscription account with the kit and refill the account with a minimum of Rs 249 each month.
 

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

The wax statue of one of the world's leading batsmen will be on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday until July 15  remaining at the museum for the duration of the tournament.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Auto stocks skid ahead of May sales numbers

w The top losers included Tata Motors (-2.46 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (-2.33 per cent), Eicher Motors (-1.71 per cent), Ashok Leyland (-1.64 per cent), Bajaj Auto (-2.25 per cent)

Rupee slips 14 paise to 69.83 vs USD

The rupee has now depreciated by 32 paise in two sessions.

Sensex sheds 248 pts; banking stocks drag

Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech and HUL were the top gainers, rising up to 2.41 per cent.

Gold rises for 2nd day, surges Rs 150 per 10 gm

Globally, spot gold was trading higher at USD 1,284.40 an ounce, while silver was up at USD 14.47 an ounce in New York.

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy amid weak global cues

After falling over 100 points in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 40.01 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 39,709.72. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham