Sensex tumbles 336 pointts ahead of GDP data

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
The 30-share Sensex pared some losses, ending 336.36 points or 0.82 per cent lower at 40,793.81.
The broader NSE Nifty also settled 95.10 points or 0.78 per cent down at 12,056.05.
Mumbai: Snapping its two-day record-setting streak, market benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 336 points on Friday as investors turned jittery ahead of GDP data release.

After plummeting 466 points during the session, the 30-share Sensex pared some losses, ending 336.36 points or 0.82 per cent lower at 40,793.81.

 

The broader NSE Nifty also settled 95.10 points or 0.78 per cent down at 12,056.05.

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.50 per cent, followed by HUL that fell 2.37 per cent, M&M 2.12 per cent, SBI 2.03 per cent, Tata Motors 2.03 per cent and Vedanta 1.97 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and NTPC ended with gains.

Investors turned cautious ahead of Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) growth numbers, scheduled to be released later in the day, traders said.

Experts are of the view that GDP growth for Q2 is expected to be lower than the 5 per cent in Q1.

Weak cues from global markets also weighed on market mood, they added.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kospi and Seoul ended in the red as US law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong put a dampener on hopes of an early trade truce over tariffs.

Stocks in Europe were trading on a positive note.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 17 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to 71.79.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79 per cent to USD 62.77 per barrel in futures trade.

...
The Supreme Court on October 24, 2019, upheld the government's way of calculating telecom revenue.

Bharti Airtel to seek board nod on Dec 4 for raising funds

The only sector that posted growth in October was fertilizers where production increased by 11.8 per cent year-on-year.

Core sector output shrinks 5.8 per cent in October

Core sector output shrinks 5.8 per cent in October

The shares have hit upper price band on the stock exchanges.

RCom shares hit upper circuit for 6th time; gain over 42 pc in 9 sessions

The central bank also said there will an interim moratorium on the lender between the date of filing of the bankruptcy application and its admission or rejection.

RBI sends DHFL to NCLT for resolution

RBI sends DHFL to NCLT for resolution



Gold rallies Rs 143 on rupee depreciation, positive global trend

In the international market, gold traded higher at USD 1,458 per ounce.

Sensex, Nifty open at record peaks ahead of future and options expiry

Sustained foreign fund inflow ahead of the expiry of November futures and options (F&O) contracts on Thursday is contributing to the market rally, traders said. (Photo: File)

Rupee opens on a flat note; inches up 3 paise to 71.32 against USD

The rupee however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.37 against the dollar at 0931 hrs. (Photo: File)

Rupee settles 15 paise higher at 71.35 against US dollar

The rupee finally settled at 71.35, up 15 paise over its previous close.

Rupee slips 11 paise to 71.73 against US dollar ahead of GDP data

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.63 then fell to 71.73 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 11 paise over its previous closing.
