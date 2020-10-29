The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Business Market 29 Oct 2020 Gold loans double as ...
Business, Market

Gold loans double as Covid-hit people pledge family jewellery

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETHA G
Published Oct 29, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Growth was flat in the first quarter of this fiscal because of low disbursements in April and May due to the country-wide lock down.
old loan disbursements by NBFCs have more than doubled in September quarter over the previous quarter.
 old loan disbursements by NBFCs have more than doubled in September quarter over the previous quarter.

Chennai: Gold loan disbursements by NBFCs have more than doubled in September quarter over the previous quarter. They are expected to clock 15 to 18 per cent growth this year on increased demand and higher gold price.

Preliminary estimates indicate that gold loan disbursements, including re-pledge with NBFCs have more than doubled sequentially in the second quarter of this fiscal, finds Crisil.

 

 Growth was flat in the first quarter of this fiscal because of low disbursements in April and May due to the country-wide lock down. Manappuram Finance saw its gold loan portfolio growing by 2 to 3 per cent in April- May as customers have been availing gold loan using online products. Muthoot Finance too had seen a flattish growth during the lock down.  

 With the Covid-19 pandemic-driven lock downs being lifted slowly and economic activity clawing back, demand for gold loans has risen, especially from individuals meeting urgent personal requirements and from micro enterprises for working to restart businesses. Gold loans would be preferred also because non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks have tightened their underwriting norms for other loans, leading to cautious lending to micro and small enterprises, traders and the self-employed.

 

 Crisil expects assets under management of NBFCs to grow 15-18 per cent this fiscal. Motilal Oswal too expects gold loan NBFCs to deliver 15 per cent CAGR over FY20-23.

 “In the current scenario, we believe gold financiers would benefit as customers would look to raise cash by leveraging their gold holdings and increase in gold prices would give a modest impetus to growth.  Inability of customers to get personal loans due to lack of formal documentation, higher share of rural business and flexi-lending terms will support gold loan business,” finds Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

 

 “Unlike other asset classes, gold loan has not faced major issues in collection and disbursement, or re-pledge of loans, barring in the stringent lock down phase in April and May,” said Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings.

 In order to provide a smooth re-pledging process in times of pandemic, larger NBFCs are offering online renewal since the underlying collateral is already in their possession.

...
Tags: gold loan, gold price
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Business

Hospitality has started seeing early signs of month-on-month recovery in occupancy with gradual revival in domestic leisure travel.

Hospitality industry sees signs of revival in September

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday directed all lenders to pay the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months ending August 31, 2020 to the borrowers in specified loan accounts. (PTI)

RBI asks lenders for ex-gratia payment of interest on interest scheme

UNCTAD found a 5 per cent drop in world trade in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the year ago quarter

Global trade drops 5 pc in Sept quarter

Fall in the employment rate revealed in the first three weeks of October 2020 (Representative image)

Employment rate halts recovery, falls again in October



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold, silver prices on the decline

Representational image (AFP photo)

13 lakh new retail investors added in stock market in past one month

The Bombay Stock Exchange. (PTI)

Oil prices mixed as virus spike casts shadow over demand

Oil prices were unchanged on Friday, with trading marked by growing uncertainty about global recovery in fuel demand as new COVID-19 cases surge in several countries. (AFP Photo)

Oil prices tumble $1 per barrel after Saudi price cuts

Oil drops more than $1 after Saudi price cuts. (AFP Photo)

Sensex slips 433 points, Nifty ends below 11,200; Banks, auto stocks drag

Sensex tanks 433 pts; Nifty gives up 11,200 level. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham