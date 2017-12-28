search on deccanchronicle.com
Nifty goes above 10,500, Sensex in green ahead of F&O expiry

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2017, 10:07 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 10:29 am IST
30-share BSE index made a modest gain of 63.24 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 33,975.05.
 All sectoral gauges led by metal and healthcare rose up to 1.07 per cent. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The Nifty reclaimed the 10,500-mark and BSE barometer Sensex was back in the green on Thursday ahead of the expiry of December derivatives contracts.

At the start, the 50-share Nifty climbed to 10,515.90, up 25.15 points, or 0.23 per cent. The 30-share BSE index made a modest gain of 63.24 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 33,975.05. It had lost 98.80 points in the previous session.

 

All sectoral gauges led by metal and healthcare rose up to 1.07 per cent. Fresh buying by investors in blue-chip stocks amid foreign capital inflows kept the momentum going. The leads from Wall street were positive, but Asian shares were little changed after an oil rally.

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to go in for a policy rate cut of 25 bps in April next year to signal lower lending rates, which are key to the economic recovery, stated a global brokerage report.

Today is the last session of December expiry in the derivatives segment. Major gainers were Tata Steel, HUL and Sun Pharma, advancing up to 1.51 per cent.  

