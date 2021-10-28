Business Market 28 Oct 2021 Petrol prices contin ...
Business, Market

Petrol prices continue to rise, crosses Rs 108 in Delhi, Rs 114 in Mumbai

ANI
Published Oct 28, 2021, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 28, 2021, 2:54 pm IST
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax
The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 97.02 per litre in the national capital. (PTI Photo)
 The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 97.02 per litre in the national capital. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices increased for the second consecutive day to touch an all-time high across the country.

With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 108.29 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 97.02 per litre in the national capital.

 

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. The petrol in retail cost stands at Rs 114.14 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 105.12 per litre today in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 108.78 per litre, while diesel is Rs 100.14 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 105.13 and Rs 101.25 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

 

Earlier, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," said the source.

...
Tags: fuel prices, fuel prices hike, petrol & diesel, petrol prices, diesel prices
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Paytm plans to raise Rs 18,300 crore from the IPO. (Photo: PTI)

Paytm IPO price band set at Rs 2,080-2,150; subscription to open on Nov 8

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Sitharaman to attend G-20 joint finance, health ministers meet in Rome

Lenders in the microfinance sector while chasing higher loan growth and returns, should refrain from adverse actions. (Photo: PTI/File)

MFIs should balance social goals with growth: RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao

Future Coupons and the promoters have also filed an appeal before the court seeking to set aside the order, the company said. (Photo: PTI)

Future moves Delhi High Court, seeks stay of Singapore order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Festive smartphone sales to hit record

The analysis found that the sales of smartphones have significantly jumped, with more and more discounts available on e-commerce platforms. — Representational image/DC

NSE IFSC to introduce trading in US stocks

Indian retail investors will be able to transact on the NSE IFSC platform under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits. — Representational image/DC

Diamond prices go up as jewellery demand rises

Prices of both rough and polished diamonds had remained stable in the pandemic-hit 2020 despite a fall in demand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Drop in global prices hits metal stocks

Investors booked profit after big gains in the metal stocks after solid earnings performance in Q4 of FY21 and Q1 of FY22 had made them the best performing sector so far. — Representational image/DC

Record SIP mopup good for market

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->