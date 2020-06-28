96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,860

20,132

Recovered

310,205

14,229

Deaths

16,111

414

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka119237289191 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab50563320128 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura133910581 Goa11284202 Manipur10924920 Himachal Pradesh8945018 Puducherry5021879 Nagaland4121640 Chandigarh4043066 Arunachal Pradesh177541 Mizoram151550 Sikkim87490 Meghalaya48421
Business Market 28 Jun 2020 No hike in fuel pric ...
Business, Market

No hike in fuel prices after 21 days; Petrol, diesel above Rs 80 in Delhi

ANI
Published Jun 28, 2020, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Before the country entered the lockdown, average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60/ litre and Rs 62.30/ litre respectively
After 21 days of continuous hike, petrol and diesel prices stable today. (PTI Photo)
  After 21 days of continuous hike, petrol and diesel prices stable today. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The continuous surge in rates of petrol and diesel prices for 21 consecutive days came to a halt on Sunday with no increase in prices.

In Delhi, petrol is selling at Rs 80.38 per litre while diesel is a tad costlier at Rs 80.40 per litre. The rates have not increased today following the hike in the price of petrol by Rs 0.25 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.21 per litre on June 27.

 

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress party had termed the increase in price of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless" and urged the Central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to people.

Before the country entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively.

...
Tags: petrol, diesel, petrol prices, diesel prices, oil demand, oil companies, fuel prices, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


