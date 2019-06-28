Cricket World Cup 2019

Sensex ends 192 points lower, Nifty below 11,800

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
After a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 191.77 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 39,394.64.
Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, RIL, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Tata Steel, TCS, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which fell up to 3.29 per cent. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex ended 192 points lower on Friday on the back of losses in index heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and TCS amid weak global cues.

The broader NSE Nifty too fell 52.70 points, or 0.45 per cent, to end at 11,788.85. During the day, the index touched a low of of 11,775.50 and a high of 11,871.70.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, RIL, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Tata Steel, TCS, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which fell up to 3.29 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, NTPC, Maruti, HUL and Tech Mahindra rose up to 1.05 per cent.

According to traders, domestic bourses tracked weakness in other Asian equities, which ended in the red as investors monitored trade-related developments in the G-20 Summit being held in Osaka, Japan.

Investors were also tracking the summit for cues on India-US trade concerns, traders said.

Domestic trading sentiment was also dampened after regulator Sebi Thursday tightened mutual fund norms, making it mandatory for MFs selling liquid schemes to hold at least 20 per cent in liquid assets like cash and G-secs, and also banned them from entering into standstill agreements with firms whose debt they have exposure to.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 4 paise to 69.03 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark was trading flat at USD 65.64 per barrel.

