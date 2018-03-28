search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex skids 206 points; ends FY18 with 11.30 per cent gains

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
The broader 50-share index Nifty also ended 70 points lower at 10,113.70.
The gauge had rallied 577.85 points in the past two sessions. (Photo: AP)
 The gauge had rallied 577.85 points in the past two sessions. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex slipped 206 points on Wednesday to end at 32,969 on the last trading session of 2017-18, finishing the fiscal with a gain of 11.30 per cent.

Besides weak global cues, squaring-up of bets by participants due to end of March month expiry in the derivatives segment halted its two-session winning run, brokers said.

 

The broader 50-share index Nifty also ended 70 points lower at 10,113.70. The flagship Sensex has gained 3,348.18 points, or 11.30 per cent, during fiscal 2017-18. The index had gained 16.88 per cent in the previous fiscal.

The broader Nifty closed the fiscal with gains of 939.95 points, or 10.25 per cent. During the previous fiscal, it scored gains of 1,435.55 points, or 18.55 per cent.

For the day, the BSE Sensex snapped its two-session winning streak to end lower by 205.71 points, or 0.62 per cent at 32,968.68. It hovered between 33,104.11 and 32,917.66 during the session.

The gauge had rallied 577.85 points in the past two sessions.

The NSE Nifty too ended the day 70.45 points, or 0.69 per cent lower at 10,113.70 after shuttling between 10,158.35 and 10,096.90.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rose 372.14 points, or 1.14 per cent, while the Nifty gained 115.65 points, or 1.16 per cent.

Stock exchanges will be closed on Thursday and Friday on account of 'Mahavir Jayanti' and 'Good Friday', respectively.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat: Study

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ball-tampering: Here's how Twitter reacted to Smith, Warner and Bancroft's ban

: Australian cricket experienced a black day on Wednesday as Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year whereas Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months respectively in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Pregnancy rates higher for women in their 40s than an other age group

Pregnancy rates higher for women in their 40s than an other age group. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold rises marginally despite weak global cues

Globally, gold shed 0.15 per cent to USD 1,342.50 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex slips over 150 points on F&O expiry, weak global cues

The 30-share index was trading lower by 164.52 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 33,009.87.

Rupee recovers 7 paise against dollar in opening trade

A lower opening of the domestic equity market weighed on the domestic currency. (Photo: PTI).

Gold recoups on positive global leads, jewellers' buying

Globally, gold rose 0.48 per cent to USD 1,353.90 an ounce and silver by 0.85 per cent to USD 16.67 an ounce in New York. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty tests 10,200

The NSE Nifty rose by 70.05 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 10,200.70.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham