Business Market 27 Dec 2019 Sensex rallies 411.3 ...
Business, Market

Sensex rallies 411.38 points, Nifty soars above 12,200

REUTERS
Published Dec 27, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Axis Bank was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, rising 3.21 per cent, while Yes Bank ended as the top loser.
An announcement by Reserve Bank of India that it will conduct another simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds lifted stocks in state-run banks. (Photo: File | AP)
 An announcement by Reserve Bank of India that it will conduct another simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds lifted stocks in state-run banks. (Photo: File | AP)

Bengaluru: Indian shares snapped a three-day losing streak to close around 1 per cent higher on Friday as state-run banks surged, while strength in Asian markets on hopes that Washington and Beijing will soon sign the Phase 1 trade deal also boosted sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up nearly 1 per cent at 12,245.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1.05 per cent to 41,597.58. With two trading sessions left in the year, the Nifty 50 has so far risen 12.73 per cent in 2019.

 

An announcement by Reserve Bank of India that it will conduct another simultaneous purchase and sale of government bonds lifted stocks in state-run banks. It announced a similar special open market operation earlier this month.

The Nifty PSU bank index climbed 2.92 per cent, recording its best session in two weeks.

Axis Bank was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, rising 3.21 per cent, while Yes Bank ended as the top loser, falling 1.34 per cent.

Global investors returned from their Christmas and Boxing Day break to digest comments from Beijing that it was in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement, shortly after US President Donald Trump talked up a signing ceremony for the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Business

Right from the influx of overseas fashion brands to India, expansion of both domestic and overseas apparel exporters to policy reforms and emergence of startups, India has seen it all in 2019. (Photo: Representational)

Indian apparel industry has seen it all in 2019

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for January delivery traded higher by Rs 5, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 4,408 per barrel in 35,957 lots.

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand, global cues

ICRA Economist Aditi Nayar expects moderation in vegetable prices to a large extent by early 2020. (Photo: File)

Inflation leaves consumers teary-eyed as pricey onions, food items bite

With India's flagship motor show the biennial Auto Expo round the corner, the auto sector is treating the show as the launching pad of revival.

Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand, global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for January delivery traded higher by Rs 5, or 0.11 per cent, at Rs 4,408 per barrel in 35,957 lots.

Rupee rises 8 paise to 71.23 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.26 then rose to 71.23 against the dollar, showing a rise of 8 paise over its previous closing.

Sensex tanks 297 points on F&O expiry

The broader NSE Nifty closed 88 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 12,126.55.

Gold climbs Rs 116 tracking strong global trends

In the international market, gold rose to USD 1,504 per ounce and silver at USD 17.94 per ounce.

GST Council to set up grievance redressal mechanism for taxpayers

The committee will be constituted for a period of 2 years and the term of each member will be for likewise.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham