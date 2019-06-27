Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India vs West Indies (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS WI LIVE; Shankar departs after scoring 14
 
Business Market 27 Jun 2019 Sensex, Nifty end ma ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on futures and options contracts expiry

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
After swinging over 300 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 5.67 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 39,586.41.
Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HUL rose up to 2.95 per cent. (Photo: File)
 Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HUL rose up to 2.95 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks ended marginally lower on Thursday after a highly volatile session as June derivatives contracts expired.

After swinging over 300 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 5.67 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 39,586.41. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,817.22 and a low of 39,510.44.

 

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 6 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 11,841.55. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,911.15 and a low of 11,821.05.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, RIL, ITC, Infosys, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank and Vedanta, shedding up to 2.26 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and HUL rose up to 2.95 per cent.

According to traders, market witnessed heavy volatility as June futures and options (F&O) contracts expired.

The domestic market opened on a positive note and continued to trade with strong gains till noon amid positive cues from global markets ahead of the G-20 summit.

"However, post noon, market lost gains amid reports of heightening uncertainty over US-Iran standoff after latter issued warning message to the US, adding to the volatility in later part of trade," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 3 paise to 69.11 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.93 per cent to USD 65.08 per barrel.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note. Equity markets in Europe were also trading in the green in early deals.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange, futures and options
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Globally, gold was trading lower at USD 1,403.72 an ounce, while silver was quoting lower at USD 15.20 an ounce in New York. (Representational Image)

Gold climbs Rs 180 on buying by jewellers despite weak global trend

In

Comic book 'Adventures of the GST Man' to demystify GST rules

MG Hector prices range: Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

MG Hector launched; Price starts below Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson

Public sector banks, which account for over 80 per cent of the NPAs in the system, alone could see gross NPAs climb down over 400 bps to approximately 10.6 per cent by March 2020, from a peak of 14.6 per cent in March 2018. (Photo: Representational)

By March 2020, banks’ gross NPAs to reduce to 8 per cent



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chicago bar waitress ‘spits’ on Trump’s son, sent on leave

'It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,' Eric Trump said. (Photo: File I AP)
 

'Baby India': US cops release video to find mother of newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kannada star Yash and Radhika Pandit to be parents for second time; watch video

Yash and Radhika Pandit announce their second pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Genius or joker? British PM favourite Boris Johnson set to face the world

When Johnson was given the foreign job in 2016, after Britain voted to leave the EU, he was viewed as an unlikely choice by politicians and public alike given his tendency to court controversy with gaffes, oddball jokes and off-the-cuff remarks. (Photo: File)
 

MG Hector launched; Price starts below Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson

MG Hector prices range: Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).
 

Latest sexual allegations against Trump lands with a thud, find out why

E. Jean Carroll in New York. Carroll, a New York-based advice columnist, claims US President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her two decades ago. (Photo / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold climbs Rs 180 on buying by jewellers despite weak global trend

Globally, gold was trading lower at USD 1,403.72 an ounce, while silver was quoting lower at USD 15.20 an ounce in New York. (Representational Image)

Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32 vs USD in early trade

Forex traders said rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are trading the cautious path amid rising tensions between the US and Iran.

Sensex rises over 100 pts, Nifty above 11,850

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex finished 157.14 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 39,592.08. (Photo: File)

RBI releases directions on rupee interest rate derivatives

Regulations on interest rate derivatives (IRDs) have so far been issued separately for each product, including for products traded on exchanges.

Rise in investors demanding unclaimed money

Ministry of Corporate Affairs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham