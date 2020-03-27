Business Market 27 Mar 2020 Sensex, Nifty 50 los ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty 50 lose momentum; Sensex dips by 130 points, Nifty below 8700

ANI
Published Mar 27, 2020, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 4:51 pm IST
Rising probability that large parts of the global economy will slip into recession due to the outbreak
BSE tower. (Photo- PTI)
 BSE tower. (Photo- PTI)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices dithered in volatile trade on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced key repo rate by 75 basis points in line with central banks around the world to limit the economic slowdown amid rising coronavirus (covid-19).

The RBI unleashed an array of measures but also said that there is a rising probability that large parts of the global economy will slip into recession due to the outbreak.

 

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 131 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 29,816 but the Nifty 50 edged higher by 19 points or 0.22 per cent to 8,660.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed and largely flat with Nifty auto down by 2.4 per cent and realty by 0.4 per cent. Nifty private bank, however, was up by 1.7 per cent and PSU bank by 0.3 per cent.

Among stocks, Bajaj Finance dipped by 7.9 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 7.8 per cent and IndusInd Bank by 5.6 per cent.

IndusInd Bank reversed its morning upward glide and cracked by 5.6 per cent while metal majors Hindalco, Vedanta and Tata Steel lost by 3.2 per cent, 3 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively.

The other prominent losers were HCL Technologies, GAIL and Bharti Airtel.
But Axis Bank gained by 6.2 per cent to Rs 362.50 per share. Coal India, Cipla and NTPC traded higher between 4 and 6 per cent.

The US House of Representatives is expected to pass a two trillion dollars stimulus package later on Friday that will inject the world's largest economy with money to stem the damage caused by the pandemic.

...
Tags: benchmark sensex, sensex, broader nifty, stock markets, indian stock market, stock exchanges
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sensex plunges over 1,700 points, Nifty below 8,600
EMIs put on hold, big-bang interest rate cut as RBI joins fight against coronavirus
RBI's interest rate cut needs quick transmission: FM Nirmala

Latest From Business

Yes Bank. (Photo- PTI)

Yes Bank board clears Rs 5,000 crore capital raising plan

Representative Image (PTI)

Telcos seek additional spectrum from DoT to meet data demand

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo- PTI)

RBI's interest rate cut needs quick transmission: FM Nirmala

Airports Council International. (Photo- Aviation Research Institute, Inc.)

Airports in Asia-pacific region stare at $5.6 billion loss: ACI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Asian markets mostly up, dollar sinks on stimulus pledges

Representative Image (AFP)

Rupee rallies 81 paise to 74.35 against USD after RBI emergency rate cuts

Representative Image (PTI)

Sensex plunges over 1,700 points, Nifty below 8,600

BSE tower. (Photo- PTI)

Rupee settles 78 paise higher against USD after govt measures to fight covid 19

Representative Image (PTI)

Asia markets mostly up after senate passes huge stimulus

Representative Image (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham