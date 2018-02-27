search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex breaks 2-day rally, falls 100 points

PTI
Published Feb 27, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Sensex slipped into negative zone to touch a low of 34,314, before finally ending 99.36 points, down at 34,346.
NSE Nifty settled day 28.30 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 10,554.30 after shuttling between 10,631.65 and 10,537.25 during the day. (Photo: AP)
 NSE Nifty settled day 28.30 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 10,554.30 after shuttling between 10,631.65 and 10,537.25 during the day. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex fell about 100 points on Tuesday as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data.

Equity benchmarks erased early gains after banking, PSU, realty and financial counters came under selling pressure. The government is scheduled to release the December quarter GDP growth numbers as well as IIP data on Wednesday.

 

The 30-share Sensex opened higher at 34,558.56 and advanced to hit a high of 34,610.79 in early trade. However, it slipped into the negative zone to touch a low of 34,314.87, before finally ending 99.36 points, or 0.29 per cent, down at 34,346.39.

The index had gained 626.25 points in the past two sessions on the back of unabated buying by domestic institutional investors. The NSE Nifty settled the day 28.30 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 10,554.30 after shuttling between 10,631.65 and 10,537.25 during the day.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,119.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,409.45 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Restless sleep doubles heart attack risk: Study

Scientists said tossing and turning in bed at night should be seen as a warning of future ill-health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Outsourced! Twitterati blast Vogue India for featuring Kim Kardashian West on cover

Kim isn't the first from the Kardashian clan to grace the magazine's cover, with younger sister Kendall featuring on the May 2017 cover. (Photo: Twitter/KimKardashiWest)
 

Love at first sight: Couple who met as babies set to tie the knot

When she was around 22 and he was 24, she received a message from him on Facebook. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sridevi death: Unlike Rishi, Vidya, Farhan, Big B slam media with few but apt words

Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar hinted at their disapporval of the reporting of Sridevi's death.
 

Siddaramaiah kickstarts mobile canteen, distributes retrofitted two-wheelers

Various branches of the Saviruchi women canteen will be further opened in all the district offices of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)
 

Johnnie Walker bats for gender equality, launches Jane Walker Scotch

Brand owner Diageo Plc is hoping the move widens the appeal of the product while celebrating women. (Twitter Screengrab/ @JohnnieWalker)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex extends rally; Nifty reclaims 10,600 level

The NSE Nifty 50 reclaimed the 10,600-mark, by rising 32.65, or 0.30 per cent, to 10,615.25.

Rupee weakens 4 paise against US dollar in opening trade

A weak dollar in global markets helped the rupee limit its losses.

Sensex Zooms 303 points; Nifty reclaims 10,550-mark

BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 34,225.72 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day's high of 34,483.39 before ending at 34,445.75.

Gold futures rise 0.23 per cent on positive global cues

Gold rose 0.63 per cent to USD 1,336.60 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex rises 134 points; Nifty tops 10,500 on global cues

All sectoral indices were trading higher, led by metals, auto, capital goods and banking stocks that gained up to 1.34 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham