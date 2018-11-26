search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy as IT, pharma stocks fall

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 10:06 am IST
BSE benchmark Sensex pared early gains and turned choppy after opening over 200 points higher.
The NSE Nifty too witnessed similar movement, and was trading 10.15 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 10,536.75. (Photo: File)
 The NSE Nifty too witnessed similar movement, and was trading 10.15 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 10,536.75. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex pared early gains and turned choppy after opening over 200 points higher on Monday, led by fall in IT and pharma stocks amid strengthening rupee.

The 30-share Sensex pared early gains and was trading 4.38 points, or 0.01 per cent, higher at 34,985.40. The NSE Nifty too witnessed similar movement, and was trading 10.15 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 10,536.75.

 

Infosys, TCS and Sun Pharma were the biggest contributors to the losses on bourses in early trade, falling up to 2.13 per cent. Yes Bank, Adani Ports, ONGC, Vedanta and Kotak Bank were among other lop losers, dropping up to 5.55 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC and PowerGrid rose up to 1.77 per cent. Investors also booked profits at higher levels after indices opened on a strong note.

Rising for the eighth straight day, the rupee climbed 39 paise to 70.30 against the US dollar in early trade Monday, as global crude prices slipped below the USD 60 per barrel mark and was trading at USD 59.47 per barrel.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Rs 446 crore worth of domestic stocks on Thursday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 49.68 crore, provisional data available with BSE suggested.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.65 per cent, Taiwan's benchmark index was up 0.83 per cent, and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.74 points, or 0.73 percent, to 24,285.95 on Friday as the US energy sector tumbled on continued weakness in oil prices.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sweetened drinks are more likely to cause diabetes than sugary foods

There are no risks associated with products with natural fructose (Photo: AFP)
 

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

Deepika Padukone at her post-wedding party.
 

Australia vs India 3rd T20: Kohli, Dhawan script series-levelling win for India

Even KL Rahul (14) and Rishabh Pant (0) could not perform, but that was not a problem for the Indian skipper as he along with Dinesh Karthik (22 not out) ensured that the visitors would cross the finish line.(Photo: AP)
 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee rises 39 paise against US dollar in early trade

A higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee. (Photo: DC)

Markets to look at state elections for direction

Any volatility and corrections on account of the poll outcome according to it would be a good opportunity to build long term portfolio. The markets are factoring in a second term for the BJP-led NDA at the centre though with a slender margin.

Gold tops Rs 32,000-mark on jewellers' buying, global cues

Globally, gold rose 0.11 per cent to USD 1,228 an ounce, while silver traded higher at USD 14.59 an ounce in Singapore.

Oil plunges nearly 8 per cent despite talk of output cut

OPEC will manage the market in 2019 and assess the probability of an agreement to reduce production at around 2-in-3. (Representational Image | PTI)

Sensex rises over 100 points on firm rupee, falling crude prices

The 30-share index bounced by 134.93 points, or 0.38 per cent to 35,334.73.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham