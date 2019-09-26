Business Market 26 Sep 2019 Sensex rallies 396 p ...
Business, Market

Sensex rallies 396 points on F&O expiry, firm global cues

PTI
Published Sep 26, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
After rallying 565 points during the day, the Sensex ended 396.22 points, or 1.03 per cent, higher at 38,989.74.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, M&M, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank, surging up to 6.47 per cent.
 Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, M&M, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank, surging up to 6.47 per cent.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex zoomed 396 points on Thursday, driven by gains in index heavyweights ICICI Bank, RIL, L&T and Maruti as September series derivatives expired amid positive cues from global markets.

After rallying 565 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 396.22 points, or 1.03 per cent, higher at 38,989.74. The broader NSE Nifty soared 133.10 points, or 1.22 per cent, to end at 11,573.30.

 

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, M&M, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank, surging up to 6.47 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Infosys, HUL, HCL Tech, HDFC, NTPC, PowerGrid and TCS dropped up to 4.93 per cent.

According to traders, domestic investors followed cues from global markets that rallied after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected.

In Asia, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended significantly higher, while Shanghai Composite Index settled in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

The market rose further as September futures and options expired, experts said, adding that investors were also optimistic ahead of the Reserve Bank's policy review meet next week.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise to 70.95 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Brent crude futures inched up 0.26 per cent to USD 62.65 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

When the time arises to take a call on it (income tax relief), the government will do so. The government in the past has also increased (the limit) from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In future, whenever the time arises, we will look into the matter, said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur. (Photo: File)

Govt to take call on relief in income tax at appropriate time: Thakur

Maruti has reduced prices of select models by Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki cars get more affordable after corporate tax cuts

Under the deal Ford will transfer most of its automotive assets and employees in India to the new company, but the carmaker will retain an engine plant in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat, according to the two sources.

Ford to end independent operations in India, Mahindra to lead the JV: Sources

Under the affirmative action, industry bodies have voluntarily committed to ensuring equal opportunities for members of Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribes communities. (Representational image)

Labour Ministry mulls incentives for encouraging employment of SC, STs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch on September 30

The Kodiaq Scout will share its feature list with the SUV’s base-spec Style variant.
 

How easy is it to start a start-up?

Most of the new and young entrepreneurs don’t know about the right methodologies, when it comes to current policies on setting up a start-up.
 

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in air to ‘announce marriage’

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. (Photo: AP | Representative)
 

MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Crude oil futures up on global cues

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.26 per cent to USD 62.23 per barrel.

Rupee rises 14 paise to 70.90 against USD in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.17 per cent to 98.86.

Sensex surges over 400 points; bank stocks rally

The broader Nifty rose 120.75 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 11,560.95.

Market’s undertone still seen as positive

Sensex closed 503.62 points or 1.29 per cent down at 38593.52 points while the broader Nifty-50 Index closed at 11440.20, down by 148 points or 1.28 per cent.

Tax euphoria ends, Sensex drops 504 pts

Trump’s stinging rebuke to China’s trade practices at the UN also stoked fears of an escalation in the ongoing trade war.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham