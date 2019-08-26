Business Market 26 Aug 2019 Sensex soars over 60 ...
Business, Market

Sensex soars over 600 points on FPI surcharge rollback

PTI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 10:01 am IST
The 30-share index, however, pared some gains as investors began booking profits at higher levels.
The broader Nifty too surged over 170 points to briefly reclaim the 11,000 mark.
 The broader Nifty too surged over 170 points to briefly reclaim the 11,000 mark.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 662 points in opening session on Monday after the government rolled back the enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors, and unveiled a slew of measures to boost the economy.

The 30-share index, however, pared some gains as investors began booking profits at higher levels. The index was trading 245.71 points, or 0.67 per cent, up at 36,946.87 at 0930 hours.

 

The broader Nifty too surged over 170 points to briefly reclaim the 11,000 mark, but gave up some gains to trade 67.30 points, or 0.62 per cent, higher 10,896.65 in early trade.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed higher by 228.23 points or 0.63 per cent at 36,701.16, and the Nifty rose 88 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 10,829.35.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, M&M, HDFC twins, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T, ITC and Axis Bank, rallying up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Hero MotoCorp fell up to 4 per cent.

Giving in to the demands of overseas investors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, after market hours, announced rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)levied in the Budget.

The Budget proposal to hike surcharge on FPIs had spooked foreign investors, who withdrew more than USD 3.4 billion (Rs 24,500 crore) from domestic equities in July and August. The massive capital outflows also put pressure on the rupee, which slumped to 72-level against the US dollar last week.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,737.20 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,548.49 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 33 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.99 in early session.

"The Finance Minister has announced a slew of measures that will go a long way in addressing the expectations of investors and equally importantly, improving consumer confidence," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

In large part, financial markets sold off on a disappointing budget. Investors will draw comfort from the measures announced today and the process for growth recovery has started, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses tanked after Donald Trump fuelled the trade war with China by imposing more tariffs on the nation's imports.

Exchanges in Hong Kong, Korea, Shanghai and Japan were trading on a significantly lower in their respective late morning sessions.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.99 per cent lower at 58.22 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Forex trader said the local unit came under pressure after the latest escalation of the US-China trade war.

Rupee slips 42 paise against US dollar in early trade

There is no doubt that this is a tough time for the Indian economy. Growth has slowed down to rates not seen since 2008-9. Consumption has fallen. Businesses have been pushed to the brink.

Money talk: Get ready to face macro headwinds

With the ongoing trade war between China and the US still continuing, cotton prices have taken a hit of more than 32 per cent in the international market over the last one year. And the crash in prices in the global market has reflected in the domestic market, with the Indian futures market recording a 16 per cent fall in cotton prices.

Cotton prices to dip further

Homebuyers have dragged two NCR-based real estate firms—Umang Realtech Homes and Today Homes Noida—to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after they failed to deliver flats on time. (Representational image)

Homebuyers drag two NCR realtors to NCLT



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

On paper,the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the best noise cancelling true wireless earphones money can buy.
 

Forget iPhone 11; this is the beastly flagship smartphone you really need

The camera on Galaxy S11 is expected to be revolutionary.
 

Apple can hear you have sex through nearby iPhones, reveals ex-employee

The company has time and time again promoted themselves as the only tech company users can trust. (Photo: NYTimes)
 

Senior Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. (Photo: ANI)
 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee slips 42 paise against US dollar in early trade

Forex trader said the local unit came under pressure after the latest escalation of the US-China trade war.

Nifty may witness resistance at 10950

NSE Nifty gained 88 points or 0.82 per cent to close at 10829.35.

Tax surcharge on FPIs removed: Sitharaman

It is being done to encourage investment in the capital market, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Rupee rebounds 15 paise to 71.66 against USD

Easing crude oil prices and a recovery in the domestic equity markets also propped up the local currency, forex traders said.

Gold rises for fourth consecutive day, touches fresh high of Rs 38,995

Globally, gold traded weak with international spot gold prices falling below USD 1,500 on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham