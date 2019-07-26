Business Market 26 Jul 2019 Sensex snaps 6-sessi ...
Business, Market

Sensex snaps 6-session falling streak; Yes Bank soars 10 per cent

PTI
Published Jul 26, 2019, 4:29 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
After a choppy session, the 30-share Sensex ended 51.81 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 37,882.79.
Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 9.64 per cent. Bajaj Finance soared 7.20 per cent.
 Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 9.64 per cent. Bajaj Finance soared 7.20 per cent.

Mumbai: Snapping its six-session falling streak, equity benchmark BSE Sensex ended 51.81 points higher on Friday, led by select finance and private bank stocks.

After a choppy session, the 30-share Sensex ended 51.81 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 37,882.79. Swinging 289 points, it hit an intra-day low of 37,690.47 and a high of 37,978.07.

 

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 32.15 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 11,284.30. During the day, the index hit a low of 11,210.05 and a high of 11,307.60.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 9.64 per cent. Bajaj Finance soared 7.20 per cent after the company posted its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,195 crore for the June quarter.

Other gainers included Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank, rising up to 3.21 per cent.

Vedanta, RIL, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the top losers, falling up to 4.26 per cent.

While subdued corporate earnings, foreign fund outflows and weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment, hopes of above-average rainfall in the next two weeks capped the losses, traders said.

Elsewhere in Asia, most bourses ended on a negative note. Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended in the red, while Shanghai Composite Index settled in the green. Bourses in Europe were also trading in the positive terrain in their early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 7 paise to 68.97 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.50 per cent to USD 63.71 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The oil for delivery in September also lost Rs 12, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 3,918 per barrel in 519 lots.

Crude oil futures fall 0.33 per cent on profit booking

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 2,665, up 4.71 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

Bajaj Auto Q1 net profit drops 3 per cent at Rs 1,012 crore

Revenue from sale of products was at Rs 18,738.8 crore as compared with Rs 21,813.8 crore earlier, down 14 per cent.

Maruti Q1 net dips 32 per cent at Rs 1,377 crore

Bank had posted a net loss of Rs 940 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2018-19.

PNB returns to black, posts standalone net profit of Rs 1,019 cr in Q1



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

In video, the group of ducks can be seen forming an almost orderly queue and waddling their way down the road. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Casting agent asked me to go back: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi.
 

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

Former British prime minister Theresa May skipped seeing her successor fire up Conservative MPs on Thursday and instead spent her first day out of office enjoying one of her favourite pastimes – cricket. (Photo: Twitter)
 

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Which is the best streaming service: Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime?

Here’s the comparison of pricing, streaming quality and download options to help you pick from the Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video streaming services.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee slips 10 paise against dollar in early trade

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 69.12 then fell to 69.14 against the US dollar.

Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note

The broader Nifty was also quoting flat at 11,252.15. (Photo: AP)

Rupee skids for 4th day; settles 6 paise down against dollar

Forex traders attributed the weak trend to unabated foreign fund outflows and soaring crude oil prices.

Markets end marginally lower on F&O expiry; Tata Motors drops 4 per cent

The 30-share Sensex ended 16.67 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 37,830.98.

Gold, silver prices rule flat amid thin trading

According to analysts, there was lack of movement in gold prices as investors remained cautious ahead of the much crucial European Central Bank (ECB) policy statement to be released later on Thursday. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham