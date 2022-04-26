Business Market 26 Apr 2022 Sensex slumps 617 pt ...
Business, Market

Sensex slumps 617 pts; Nifty falls below 17,000

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Asian markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai settled significantly lower
The BSE benchmark Sensex dived 617.26 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 56,579.89. During the day, it plummeted 840.28 points or 1.46 per cent to 56,356.87. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 The BSE benchmark Sensex dived 617.26 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 56,579.89. During the day, it plummeted 840.28 points or 1.46 per cent to 56,356.87. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Benchmark indices tumbled for the second day in a row on Monday, with the Sensex tanking 617.26 points following heavy selling in market major Reliance Industries and negative global cues.

Unabated foreign fund outflows added to the weak sentiment.

 

The BSE benchmark Sensex dived 617.26 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 56,579.89. During the day, it plummeted 840.28 points or 1.46 per cent to 56,356.87.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 218 points or 1.27 per cent to 16,953.95.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Titan, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma were the major laggards.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

Asian markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai settled significantly lower.

 

Markets in Europe were also trading in the negative zone in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 4.44 per cent to USD 101.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 2,461.72 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

...
Tags: sensex, reliance industries, bse benchmark sensex, nse nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Though online sales account for a small percentage of overall sales, Flipkart too has witnessed heavy incremental sales this time. — Representational image/DC

Early summer makes AC firms turn bullish on sales

Ola Electric said its battery systems already complies with and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India. (Representational photo: Image credit: Twitter/@OlaElectric)

Ola Electric recalls 1,441 e-scooters after incidents of vehicles catching fire

Reserve Bank of India. (DC file photo)

RBI hints at end to low interest regime in June

Through this facility, the aim is to support the infrastructure development, create employment opportunities, and industrial development in Andhra Pradesh. — DC Image

Panasonic Life Solutions opens unit in Sri City



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Stocks succumb to global headwinds

Among the worst performers were Tata Steel (-5.49 per cent), HDFC (-5.33 per cent), SBI (-5.20 per cent), ICICI Bank (-4.73 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-4.47 per cent) and Maruti (-4.33 per cent). — PTI

Sensex crashes over 1,500 pts in opening deals on geopolitical worries

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,001.70 at 9.27 am. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth straight session on weak global trends, oil prices

From the 30-share pack, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Asian Paints were the major laggards. (Photo: PTI/File)

Worst Fortnight For Market As FPIs change tack

Sensex and Nifty-50 closed flat on Friday after a volatile session.(DC Illustration)

Sensex slumps over 600 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 16,650 level

The BSE gauge was trading 613.55 points or 1.09 per cent lower at 55,633.73 in early trade. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->