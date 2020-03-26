Sensex surges 1,500 pts, Nifty around 8,700 level

Mumbai: The Indian equity markets were trading higher, lifted by banks and IT stocks, on Thursday ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sithamran's press conference in which she is expected to announce relief measures to fight the downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Frontline index S&P BSE Sensex was up 1,500 points, or 5.2 per cent, at 30,000 levels, and the Nifty50 index hovered around 8,700 level, up 380 points, or 4.6 per cent.

Among individual stocks, IndusInd Bank bucked its downtrend to surge over 40 per cent intra-day. Besides, ICICI Bank and HDFC (both up 12 per cent) and HDFC Bank (up 8 per cent) were among the top contributors to Sensex's up move.

All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green, led by Nifty Private Bank index, up over 10 per cent. Nifty Bank index also rose 9 per cent.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index was up 3.8 per centand the S&P BSE SmallCap index surged 4.7 per cent.

In the previous session, the BSE gauge Sensex shot up 1,861.75 points or 6.98 per cent to settle at 28,535.78, and the NSE barometer Nifty spurted 516.80 points or 6.62 per cent to end at 8,317.85  the biggest single-day gain for the indices.

According to traders, investors are weighing the economic impact of the 21-day lockdown in the country.

All eyes are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's economic package to cushion the economic impact of the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, expected to be announced shortly, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a mixed note.

Stocks on Wall Street ended with firm gains in overnight trade.

Incessant foreign fund outflow also kept domestic market participants risk-averse, traders said.

The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 21,000. In India, more than 600 coronavirus cases have been reported so far.