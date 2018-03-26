search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy on weak global cues

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Selling pressure on IT, Teck and oil and gas stocks, too, weighed on market sentiment.
The benchmark had lost 539.64 points in the previous two sessions.
 The benchmark had lost 539.64 points in the previous two sessions.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex extended volatility for the third straight day by shedding over 60 points in early trade on Monday on selling by domestic institutional investors amid weakness in Asian markets on trade war concerns.

Selling pressure on IT, Teck and oil and gas stocks, too, weighed on market sentiment.

 

The 30-share index slipped 60.10 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 32,536.44. The benchmark had lost 539.64 points in the previous two sessions.

Major laggards were Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, ITC, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Auto, falling by up to 2 per cent. NSE Nifty was trading down by 14.35 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 9,983.70.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 935.41 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares of Rs 1628.19 crore on Sunday.

Asian markets were trading lower following a global sell-off last week amid rising tensions between the US and China.

Fears of a full-blown trade war dampened investor sentiment here, broker said.

Japan's Nikkei shed 0.40 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.44 per cent. Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.32 per cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended 1.77 per cent lower Friday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'I don't want to be left behind': Afghan mum cradling baby during exam goes viral

Afghanistan's general literacy rate is one of the lowest in the world - just 36 per cent, according to official figures. (Photo: AFP)
 

Viagra rising: How the little blue pill revolutionized sex

Suddenly, talk of an amazing drug that could make an older man's penis hard again was all over television and magazines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ball tampering row: Indian cricket fans tweet their disgust

Smith said the team's "leadership group" had a plan, carried out by Cameron Bancroft, to tamper with the ball to "get an advantage". (Photo: AP)
 

E-cig smoke may cause similar facial birth defects as smoking traditional cigarettes

According to the study, e-cigs may well cause very similar facial birth defects to those seen as a result of cigarette-smoking.
 

Furore erupts around PM Modi's app over alleged data sharing

Alderson posted a new tweet saying the app had "quietly" updated here its privacy policy after his previous tweets.
 

6 unusual signs you may have heart disease

Studies have shown that there is an association with the visible external crease on the earlobe and increased risk of atherosclerosis among others. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee rises 10 paise against dollar in opening trade

Dealers said dollar's weakness against a basket of currencies supported the domestic unit. (Photo: AP)

Stocks tumble to 5 month low as trade war fears escalates; log 4th weekly loss

The 50-issue Nifty ended below the psychological 10,000-level by dropping 116.70 points or 1.15 per cent to 9,998.05. (Photo: File/PTI)

Gold futures rise 0.16 per cent on global cues

Globally, gold rose 1.60 per cent to USD 1,331.80 an ounce in New York.

Sensex breaks 2-day rally, falls 130 points; on global cues

The NSE Nifty settled the day 40.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 10,114.75 after shuttling between 10,207.85 and 10,105.40 during the day. (Photo: PTI)

Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,200

The NSE Nifty also advanced by 32.70 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,187.95.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham