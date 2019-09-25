Business Market 25 Sep 2019 Sensex opens over 30 ...
Business, Market

Sensex opens over 300 points lower, Nifty below 11,500

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 9:52 am IST
Sectorally, all the indices, except IT index, were trading in the red.
The broader Nifty fell 92.70 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 11,495.50.
Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex sank over 300 points in early session on Wednesday, dragged by losses in banking, IT and auto stocks amid negative global cues and foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share index was trading 303.70 points, or 0.78 per cent, lower at 38,793.44 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty fell 92.70 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 11,495.50.

 

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE barometer ended with a meagre gain of 7.11 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 39,097.14, while the Nifty settled 12 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 11,588.20.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack in early trade included Tata Motors, SBI, HDFC twins, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti, Infosys, ITC and ICICI Bank, shedding up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, RIL, NTPC, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel rose up to 2 per cent. According to traders, domestic equities opened on a weak note tracking negative news from global markets.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading significantly lower in their respective late morning sessions after US President Donald Trump put China on notice at the United Nations, declaring that the time of trade "abuses" by Beijing was "over" and calling on the country to protect Hong Kong's "democratic ways of life."

Global market sentiment also turned negative following top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi's announcement of the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying he betrayed his oath of office by seeking help from a foreign power to hurt his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Shares on Wall Street ended in the red on Tuesday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 7 paise against its previous close to 71.08 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.71 per cent to 62.65 per barrel (intra-day).

On Tuesday, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 828.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 472.81 crore, provisional data showed. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The company's price reduction comes days after the government cut corporate tax last week with an aim to help industry overcome slowdown.

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices of select models by Rs 5,000

The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.01 against the US dollar.

Rupee slips 11 paise to 71.12 against USD in early trade

GCX, an under-sea cable supplier, expects to complete the liquidation process by the end of the fourth quarter. (Photo: PTI)

RCom CEO steps down to focus on US unit's bankruptcy process

Developing Asia, a group of 45 countries across Asia and the Pacific, will likely grow 5.4 per cent this year and 5.5 per cent next year.

Trade tensions darken growth outlook for developing Asia: ADB



More From Market

Rupee slips 11 paise to 71.12 against USD in early trade

The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.01 against the US dollar.

Nifty could remain range-bound in short term

The rupee ended lower at 71.00 compared to Mon-day's close of 70.93 per US dollar.

Apeda seeks to step up organic produce exports

India’s export of basmati rice has taken a hit due to strict residual norms for Tricyclazole in Eurozone and countries like US, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordon and Lebanon.

Sensex opens over 200 points higher; Nifty tops 11,600

The broader Nifty advanced 13.40 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 11,613.60.

Rupee rises 22 paise against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said fresh foreign fund inflows, higher opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee.
