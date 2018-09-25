search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex gains 347 points after steep 5-day fall, Nifty regains 11,000 level

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
The 50-share NSE Nifty ended sharply higher by 100.05 points, or 0.91 per cent, at 11,067.45 points.
The 30-share index closed at 36,652.06, up by 347.04 points or 0.96 per cent in a volatile trade.
 The 30-share index closed at 36,652.06, up by 347.04 points or 0.96 per cent in a volatile trade.

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex on Tuesday rebounded 347 points to end its five-day losing streak helped by value buying in banking and FMCG stocks after recent heavy losses.

The 30-share index closed at 36,652.06, up by 347.04 points or 0.96 per cent in a volatile trade. It touched a high of 36,705.79 and a low of 36,064.10 in day trade. The gauge had lost 1,785.62 points in the previous five sessions. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended sharply higher by 100.05 points, or 0.91 per cent, at 11,067.45 points.

 

Intra-day, it shuttled between 11,080.60 and 10,882.85. Benchmarks halted their five-session rout on Tuesday as participants returned to buying mode, accumulating recently-hammered pharma, banking and FMCG stocks.

Moreover, mixed Asian cues and a firming trend in European markets largely on the back of strong earnings accelerated buying activity towards the fag-end.

The session was marked by volatility and stock-specific action, even as the overall sentiment remains weak as a fresh round of US-China tariffs and a surge in oil prices to near four-year highs added to worries about risks to global growth, brokers said.

The rupee also pared initial losses to trade 5 paise higher at 72.58 against the dollar (intra-day). Covering-up of short positions by speculators ahead of September month expiry in the derivatives segment on Thursday also helped the market stage a smart rally.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 1,527.67 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 523.94 crore Monday, as per provisional data.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni leads India for 200th time as captain, Twitter goes berserk

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain in January 2017 with Virat Kohli being announced as his successor. (Photo: AFP)
 

World first: 3 paralysed people walk thanks to implants that respond to thoughts

Earlier, scientists believed that networks of neurons below a spinal cord injury were unable to function after someone was left paralyzed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

Interestingly, Gayford also posted an image on social media, flashing Ardern's dummy identity card with a picture of Neve, describing her as 'New Zealand first baby.' (Photo: ANI)
 

10 words to put on dating profile to guarantee a right-swipe

While there were varying words for male and female users, ‘music’ and ‘gym’ appeared in both lists.
 

Ducati drives in 959 Panigale Corse at Rs 15.2 lakh

Italian super bike maker Ducati on Tuesday launched the 959 Panigale Corse in India priced at Rs 15.2 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Being around someone sick can make you smell

You can smell when you are around sick people. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold climbs Rs 175 on global cues, jewellers' buying

Globally, gold rose 0.03 per cent to USD 1,199.20 an ounce and Silver by 0.04 per cent to USD 14.23 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex falls over 100 points on foreign fund outflow, rising oil prices

The NSE Nifty fell by 33.40 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 10,934.

Rupee falls 33 paise to 72.96 against US dollar

Rupee is trading at 72.96 against the US dollar, hurt by increased demand for the American currency from importers.

Sensex extends losses, cracks over 450 points; Nifty near 11,000

The BSE Sensex extended losses in afternoon traded, plunging over 450 points on sustained bouts of selling in realty, auto, banks, finance, telecom, industrials and healthcare stocks amid rising crude prices and weak Asian cues. (Photo: PTI)

DHFL shares bounce back, rally 25 per cent

Shares of DHFL bounced back sharply on Monday, surging 25 per cent after a massive selling spree on fears of a liquidity crisis on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham