Sensex gains 600 points, Nifty above 7,900

Mumbai: The Indian markets moved higher in Wednesday's afternoon trade after media reports said the US Senate leaders had reached deal with the White House on $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 625.41 points to touch 27,299.44 in the first half of the session, after starting the day down 174.22 points at 26,499.81.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 7,980.35, up 179.3 points from the previous close, after starting the session at 7,735.15.

Strength in financial, auto and metal supported the markets, but analysts said high volatility cannot be ruled out in the near term.

Asian peers were also trading higher as authorities world over stepped up efforts to fight the pandemic.

However, concerns over the impact of worldwide lockdowns kept investors on edge, traders said.

After rallying 625.41 points, the BSE barometer gave up all gains to trade 157.91 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 26,516.12.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading 30.30 points, or 0.39 per cent, down at 7,770.75.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 7 per cent, followed by Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, PowerGrid and HUL. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ITC, L&T and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

According to traders, investors are weighing the economic impact of the 21-day lockdown announced last night.

In an unprecedented drastic measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, Modi said the lockdown will be in force from Tuesday midnight, as he announced a central allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the health infrastructure to tackle the disease.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in India stood at 512 on Wednesday morning, as per health ministry log.