Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2019, 10:25 am IST
The 30-share BSE index was trading 39.84 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 41,682.50.
Mumbai: Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a cautious note on Tuesday tracking thin trade in global equities ahead of year-end holidays.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 39.84 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 41,682.50 in early session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 13.10 points or 0.11 per cent to 12,275.85.

 

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 1.46 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Ultratech Cement, Titan, ONGC and NTPC.

On the other hand, HCL Tech was the top loser, shedding up to 1.32 per cent. HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge closed 38.88 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 41,642.66; while the Nifty slipped 9.05 points or 0.07 per cent to 12,262.75.

With investor participation likely to remain thin in next few sessions on account of year-end holidays in domestic and global markets, traders and investors have turned cautious at higher levels, experts said.

Traders are also eyeing December derivatives expiry on Thursday for cues on market trend, they added.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,463.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,947.36 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchange showed.

Bourses in Shanghai were trading on a positive note, while those in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the red.

Benchmark indices on Wall Street ended with gains on Monday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, inched 0.02 per cent higher to USD 66.40 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 4 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in morning session.

...
