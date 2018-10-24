search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex reclaims 34,000, bounces 444 points on easing crude price

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 10:13 am IST
The NSE Nifty was trading above the 10,250-mark, up about 130 points, or 1.28 per cent, at 10,276.65.
The benchmark Sensex pared some gains and were trading higher by 0.69 per cent or 233.02 points at 34,080.25 at 0955 hrs. (Photo: File)
 The benchmark Sensex pared some gains and were trading higher by 0.69 per cent or 233.02 points at 34,080.25 at 0955 hrs. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex staged a strong comeback by climbing over 444 points to trade above the 34,000-mark in opening trade Wednesday following fresh spell of buying by domestic investors, triggered by fall in global crude prices.

Besides, positive leads from most other Asian markets also fuelled the uptrend. The 30-share Sensex climbed 444.39 points, or 1.31 per cent, to 34,291.62 with all the sectoral indices led by realty and oil and gas trading in the positive zone, by rising up to 2.11 per cent.

 

The gauge had plummeted over 1,315 points in the previous four straight sessions. The NSE Nifty was trading above the 10,250-mark, up about 130 points, or 1.28 per cent, at 10,276.65.

The benchmark Sensex pared some gains and were trading higher by 0.69 per cent or 233.02 points at 34,080.25 at 0955 hrs. The wide-based Nifty was trading at 10,216.75, higher by 69.95 points or 0.69 per cent at 0955 hrs. Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened by 42 paise to 73.15 against the US dollar in early trade in the forex market after global crude prices eased.

Brokers said besides rupee recovery, unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) coupled with covering-up of short positions by speculators too supported the rebound.

In the Sensex pack, prominent gainers were Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, M&M, SBI, HDFC Ltd, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta Ltd, L&T, RIL, Axis Bank, ONGC, HUL, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Bank, rising up to 1.96 per cent.

Shares of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC remained strong and rose further by up to 3.07 per cent on falling global crude oil prices. Brent crude prices fell 4.37 per cent, biggest single day's fall in three months to USD 76.24 barrel Tuesday.

The benchmark oil was trading at USD 76.79 barrel in early trade Wednesday. Stocks of Aviation companies - Spicejet, InterGlobe and Jet Airways - too fared better, gaining up to 3.35 per cent, supported by falling crude prices.

Meanwhile, DIIs made purchases worth a net of Rs 116.41 crore, while Foreign institutional investors (FIis) sold shares to the tune of Rs 340.35 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed. Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index surged 1.22 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.97 per cent in their late morning deals. Japan's Nikkei up 0.58 per cent, while Taiwan gained 0.03 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.50 per cent in Tuesday’s trade.

...
Tags: sensex, nifty, market, bse
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Board pooh-poohs documentary

Photographs of Indian players including Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and L. Balaji have appeared with ICC's most wanted man Aneel Munawar in the latest documentary released by the Doha-based Al Jazeera. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: 'Favourite MSD' back where it all began, again

The 37-year-old MS Dhoni, a two-time World Cup-winning former captain now, walked in, saw the pitch and briefly chatted with groundsmen on the eve of the second One-day International between India and West Indies. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

US first female SC justice O'Connor has dementia, here's information on disease

She voted with the liberal-leaning justices to defend the right to have an abortion. (Photo: AP)
 

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan attend black tie state dinner in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

This Monday, October 22, 2018, photo shows from left, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS Max in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex tanks 287 points on global sell-off

The broader NSE Nifty too fell below the 10,200 level by dropping 98.45 points, or 0.96 per cent, to end at 10,146.80. Intra-day, it touched a low of 10,102.35. (Photo: AP)

Gold price goes up Rs 86 on positive global cues

Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.16 per cent higher at USD 1,224.70 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex cracks 34,000-mark, Nifty below 10,200 on weak global cues

The benchmark had lost 1,028 points in the previous three sessions.

Rupee weakens 23 paise against US dollar in early trade

Domestic equity market opening with losses, also weighed on the rupee.

Rupee skids 24 paise to close at 73.56 against US dollar

Rupee is trading at 73.56 against dollar due to steady capital outflows and strengthening of the American currency.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham