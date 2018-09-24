search on deccanchronicle.com
Sensex extends losses, cracks over 450 points; Nifty near 11,000

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2018, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
The 30-share index was trading lower at 36,378.14 showing a loss of 463.46 points, or 1.26 per cent at 12:00 hrs.
The BSE Sensex extended losses in afternoon traded, plunging over 450 points on sustained bouts of selling in realty, auto, banks, finance, telecom, industrials and healthcare stocks amid rising crude prices and weak Asian cues. (Photo: PTI)
 The BSE Sensex extended losses in afternoon traded, plunging over 450 points on sustained bouts of selling in realty, auto, banks, finance, telecom, industrials and healthcare stocks amid rising crude prices and weak Asian cues. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex extended losses in afternoon trade, plunging over 450 points on sustained bouts of selling in realty, auto, banks, finance, telecom, industrials and healthcare stocks amid rising crude prices and weak Asian cues.

The 30-share index was trading lower at 36,378.14 showing a loss of 463.46 points, or 1.26 per cent at 1200 hrs. The broader Nifty 50 index was trading at 11,007.25, down 135.85 points, or 1.22 per cent. Major losers were M&M, Maruti, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank, falling up to 6 per cent.

 

Gainers include TCS, Infosys, Coal India, Vedanta and ONGC, rising up to 3.48 per cent. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 760.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought equities to the tune of Rs 497.03 crore last Friday, provisional data showed. The markets in Japan, South Korea and China are closed for public holidays.

The US-China trade war remained in focus Monday, on reports that China had called off planned trade talks with the US in the wake of a new round of duties. In US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average last Friday notched a second straight all-time high, but a slump in technology and internet-related stocks weighed on the broader market.

Tags: bse sensex, nse nifty, benchmark, 30-share index
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




More From Market

DHFL shares bounce back, rally 25 per cent

Shares of DHFL bounced back sharply on Monday, surging 25 per cent after a massive selling spree on fears of a liquidity crisis on Friday.

Sensex drops over 200 points; Nifty below 11,100

The BSE Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Monday on increased selling of realty, consumer durables, auto and banking stocks, amid weak Asian cues and surging global crude oil prices.

Seven of top-10 companies lose Rs 89,779 crore in market valuation

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a cumulative erosion of Rs 89,779.67 crore in market valuation last week, in tandem with a weak broader market.

Sensex ends 280 pts lower at 36,841 after 1,000-pts intra-day drop

The 30-share index on Friday plunged 279.62 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 36,841.60, despite firm global clues and recovery of rupee. Nifty also fell 91.25 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 11,143.10.

Sensex recovers after plummeting 1,100 points; Nifty reclaims 11,100

Yes Bank was the biggest Sensex loser, cracking 34 per cent to hit a one-year low.
