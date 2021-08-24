Business Other News 24 Aug 2021 Finance minister to ...
Business, In Other News

Finance minister to review PSBs performance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 24, 2021, 2:13 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2021, 7:06 am IST
Tuesday’s interaction would be with senior officials of the Income Tax Department at the agency's office at Bandra Kurla Complex
On the second day of her visit, Sitharaman would meet chief executive officers of public sector banks (PSBs) to review annual financial performance of the state-run lenders and launch EASE 4.0 (Enhanced Access and Service Excellence), which is aimed at institutionalising clean and smart banking. — PTI
 On the second day of her visit, Sitharaman would meet chief executive officers of public sector banks (PSBs) to review annual financial performance of the state-run lenders and launch EASE 4.0 (Enhanced Access and Service Excellence), which is aimed at institutionalising clean and smart banking. — PTI

Mumbai: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a two-day visit to Mumbai, beginning Tuesday. Her schedule includes interaction with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the launch of EASE 4.0 Index—a reform agenda for 2021-22 for public sector banks.

Tuesday’s interaction would be with senior officials of the Income Tax Department at the agency's office at Bandra Kurla Complex followed by a meeting with senior officials of Customs and Goods and Service Tax  departments. Sitharam-an is also scheduled to meet a delegation of CII.

 

On the second day of her visit, Sitharaman would meet chief executive officers of public sector banks (PSBs) to review annual financial performance of the state-run lenders and launch EASE 4.0 (Enhanced Access and Service Excellence), which is aimed at institutionalising clean and smart banking.

According to agencies, co-lending with non-banking firms, digital, agriculture financing, and technological resilience for 24x7 banking are expected to be part of Ease 4.0 Index. The Ease Index was launched in January 2018. The FM is expected to declare the results of Ease 3.0 Index for 2020-21. PSBs would be rated on various indexes for the year.

 

This year PSBs will focus on introducing and promoting new analytics-based offers to existing retail customers like pre-approved car loans, EMI offers on e-commerce purchases and also for existing MSME customers. Such offers will be based on bank transactions, income tax and GST returns, transactions on e-commerce portals, and other operational data.

...
Tags: finance minister nirmala sitharaman, two-day visit mumbai nirmala sitharaman, interaction with cii, launch of ease, ceos of psbs, co-lending with non-banking firms, digital, agriculture financing, technological resilience for 24x7 banking, emis on e-commerce purchases, it gst returns, e-portals transactions
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 24 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Business

It is also illegal as this process interferes with data privacy and business secrecy of individuals. We feel that by registering with the BIS we have signed our death-warrant in terms of losses and loss of livelihood,” said Shantilal Jain, life-president of Nellore District Bullion and Diamond Merchants Association. — Representational image/DC

Bullion merchants on token strike today

The launch of EV and ESS policy last year has increased the interest among manufacturers to explore Telangana as a manufacturing destination. The ARAI setting up a precertification lab in Telangana would certainly give the much-needed boost to the existing ecosystem, says Suraj Karampuri, director, electric vehicles and energy storage systems (EV & ESS). — Representational image/DC

ARAI to start regional centre in Telangana

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI file photo)

Finance Minister to unveil monetisation pipeline today

The LIC will offer a 20 per cent late fee concession up to Rs 2,000 if the total received premium is up to Rs 1 lakh. (Twitter)

LIC launches special campaign to revive lapsed policies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bullion merchants on token strike today

It is also illegal as this process interferes with data privacy and business secrecy of individuals. We feel that by registering with the BIS we have signed our death-warrant in terms of losses and loss of livelihood,” said Shantilal Jain, life-president of Nellore District Bullion and Diamond Merchants Association. — Representational image/DC

Small players, goldsmiths resent jewellers strike today

As per the government notification, the onus of obtaining HUID number is on the manufacturer, and others in the supply chain, including the retailer, need not worry about it. (DC Image)

Seeing positive signs, but Indian aviation sector still in eye of storm: Airbus India

Scheduled domestic flights in India were completely suspended for a period of two months between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Representational image: Twitter/@airindiain)

Food SEZs works put on fast track in Telangana

The state government has received 350 applications in response to Expression of Interest (EOI) called by it for setting up food SEZs. (Representational Photo:AP)

Adani Ports acquires residual 25 pc stake in Krishnapatnam Port for Rs 2,800 cr

With a waterfront of 20 km and 6,800 acres of land, Krishnapatnam Port has a master plan capacity of 300 MTPA and a 50-year concession. (Image credit: Twitter/@Adaniports)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->