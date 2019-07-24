Business Market 24 Jul 2019 Sensex falls over 10 ...
Business, Market

Sensex falls over 100 points after IMF cuts India's growth outlook

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 10:06 am IST
The 30-share index was trading 104.13 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 37,878.61.
The broader Nifty also fell 38.30 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,292.75.
 The broader Nifty also fell 38.30 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,292.75.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday as investor sentiment dampened further after IMF cut India's growth outlook.

Massive foreign fund outflow too hit market mood here, traders said. After swinging nearly 250 point in highly volatile opening session, the 30-share index was trading 104.13 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 37,878.61 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty also fell 38.30 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,292.75.

 

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 48.39 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 37,982.74. The Nifty too slipped 15.15 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 11,331.05.

In early trade, shares of Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and RIL were among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 1.99 per cent.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, TechM, HUL, SBI and HDFC Bank rose up to 1.69 per cent. According to experts, IMF's downward revision of India's economic outlook hit domestic investor sentiment.

The IMF on Tuesday projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 per cent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand.

"India's economy is set to grow at 7.0 per cent in 2019, picking up to 7.2 per cent in 2020. The downward revision of 0.3 percentage point for both years reflects a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Update.

Heavy foreign fund outflow and weak corporate earnings are also pushing the market lower, they said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,607.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,625.10 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the green in their respective early sessions. Equities on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Monday. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise (intra-day) to 69.03 against the US dollar. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading marginally higher at 63.98 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The cuts, exceeding 7 per cent of Nissan’s 138,000-strong workforce

Nissan to double global job cuts to over 10,000: source

The government has not yet finalised replacement of Acharya.

RBI rejigs portfolios of deputy governors following Acharya's exit

Cautious opening in domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis against other currencies overseas kept pressure on the Indian rupee.

Rupee slips 16 paise against dollar in early trade

Anand Piramal

Anand Piramal invests in Snapdeal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Galaxy Note 10 hands-on shows off Samsung’s greatest from every angle

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will come with more memory than the standard version and an extra camera on the back.
 

Nike's 'rarest' pair of sneakers 'Moon shoe' sells for record USD 437,500

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the flat racing 'Moon Shoe' which was made for runners at the 1972 Olympic trials. (Photo: Twitter)
 

After Bihar, UP and Rajasthan, Hrithik starrer 'Super 30' made tax-free in Gujarat

Super 30.
 

Apple to launch three ‘iPhone 11’ models in September with A13 SoC, more

The 2019 ‘iPhone 11’ will also boast a new Taptic Engine that uses the codename leap haptics and as of now, there is little to no information regarding its capabilities. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Market likely to remain under pressure

The benchmark Index touched a high of 11398 and fell to a low of 11302 in intra-day trade.

Blockchain helps Filipino banks in rural lending

Union Bank recently piloted a blockchain-based remittance between Singapore and the Philippines together with Oversea Chinese Banking Corp. It now hopes to create a

Rupee settles almost flat at 68.94 against US dollar

Rupee saw 2 paise drop amid strengthening of the greenback against major currencies and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Sensex, Nifty end lower for 4th day; bank, auto stocks drag

After swinging 319 points, the 30-share index ended 48.39 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 37,982.74.

Crude oil up 0.28 per cent on upbeat global cues

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose 1.06 per cent to USD 56.22, while international benchmark Brent went up 0.36 per cent to USD 63.49.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham