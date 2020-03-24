Business Market 24 Mar 2020 Sensex recovers 693 ...
Business, Market

Sensex recovers 693 pts amid govt measures to aid coronavirus-hit economy

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 4:25 pm IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said an economic package to help through the coronavirus lockdown was in works
BSE tower. (PTI)
 BSE tower. (PTI)

Mumbai: A day after the historic rout, equity benchmark Sensex bounced back to close 693 points higher on Tuesday as investors noted governments across the world taking prompt economic measures to offset the financial damage from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian equities followed an improved investor sentiment in Asia after the Federal Reserve announced limitless bond-buying programme to support the US economy.

 

Meanwhile, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said an economic package to help through the coronavirus lockdown was in works even as fresh cases of virus spread reported from various parts of the country.

After gyrating 1,823.97 points, the BSE barometer gave up some gains to end 692.79 points or 2.67 per cent higher at 26,674.03. It hit an intra-day high of 27,462.87 and a low of 25,638.90.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty settled 190.80 points, or 2.51 per cent, down at 7,801.05.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, HUL, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries, while M&M, IndusInd Bank, ITC, PowerGrid and L&T were among the losers.

The US Fed is now leading from the front with its historic package which includes open-ended purchase of securities, direct loans to companies, purchase of corporate bonds, lending against student loans and credit card loans, they said.

The Federal Reserve on Monday announced it will buy unlimited amounts of US Treasury debt essentially printing money for the economy as well as new steps to lend directly to small- and medium-sized companies that have been among the hardest-hit as economic activity dries up.

The number of global Covid-19 infections has shot past 3,80,000. Worldwide fatalities topped 16,500.

...
Tags: bse sensex, bse. nse. nifty, nifty, federal reserve, coronavirus impact, covid 19 cases, nirmala sitaraman


Related Stories

Asian markets rally as Federal Reserve unveils support measures

Latest From Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo- PTI)

Government is working on an economic package: FM Nirmala

Representative Image (PTI)

Automobile giants halt Chennai operations

Omidyar Network India. (Image- Omidyar Network)

Omidyar Network India announces USD 1 mn funding to tackle COVID-19

Representative Image (PTI)

Retailers body urges state govts to keep grocery stores open during lockdown



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee rises 18 paise to 76.02 against US dollar

Representative Image (PTI)

Asian markets rally as Federal Reserve unveils support measures

Representative Image (PTI)

Hong Kong, China stocks close sharply down

Representative Image (AFP)

Investor wealth plummets over Rs 10 lakh cr in first hour of trade

Representative Image (PTI)

Coronavirus mayhem: FPIs pull out over Rs 1 lakh crore in March so far

Representative Image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham