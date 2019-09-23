Business Market 23 Sep 2019 Sensex surges over 1 ...
Business, Market

Sensex surges over 1,300 points, regains 39,000 mark

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 23, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Except IT, all other indices are trading higher led by the FMCG, infra, auto, bank, metal and energy.
After hitting a high of 39,346.01 points, the 30-share index was trading 1,031.58 points, or 2.71 per cent, higher at 39,046.20.
 After hitting a high of 39,346.01 points, the 30-share index was trading 1,031.58 points, or 2.71 per cent, higher at 39,046.20.

Mumbai: Extending its euphoria over government's economy-boosting measures, equity benchmark BSE Sensex soared over 1,300 points to reclaim the 39,000 mark in early session on Monday, driven by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ITC, L&T and ICICI Bank.

After hitting a high of 39,346.01 points, the 30-share index was trading 1,031.58 points, or 2.71 per cent, higher at 39,046.20 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rallied 263.75 points, or 2.23 per cent, to 11,537.95.

 

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer logged its biggest single-day jump in over a decade by surging 1,921.15 points or 5.32 per cent to 38,014.62, while the NSE Nifty zoomed 569.40 points or 5.32 per cent to end at 11,274.20.

Bulls took over Dalal Street after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a surprise cut in corporate tax rates.

Announcing the latest set of measures to jump-start flagging growth, the Finance Minister slashed the base corporate tax for existing companies to 22 per cent from 30 per cent; and for new manufacturing firms, incorporated after October 1, 2019, to 15 per cent from 25 per cent.

Market continued to rally on Monday as sentiment investor remained euphoric in opening session, traders said.

According to Shibani Kurian, Senior Vice President and Head of Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra AMC, corporate tax rate cut is a huge step in boosting the overall profitability of corporate India.

"This step along with some of the other measures announced including that the enhanced tax surcharge introduced in July 2019 shall not apply to capital gains on sale of equity share which is subject to securities transactions tax would go a big way in restoring confidence in the Indian equity markets," she said.

One the biggest problems ailing the investment rate was low corporate savings and, to the extent, this tax cut boosts corporate savings, this is positive structurally for the improvement in private sector investment rate, she added.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included ITC, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, L&T, HUL, Maruti, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, rallying up to 8 per cent.

On the other hand, Infosys, TCS, TechM, HCL Tech, NTPC and PowerGrid tanked up to 8 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note in their respective late morning sessions.

The rupee, meanwhile, traded flat against its previous close at 70.94 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.06 per cent to 64.96 per barrel (intra-day).

On Friday, foreign portfolio investor purchased shares worth a net of Rs 35.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 3,001.32 crore, provisional data showed.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 98.47.

Rupee slips 9 paise to 71.03 against USD in early trade

This service is applicable to all VW purchases made after 1 January 2019.

Now get 5-year warranty as standard on diesel Polo, Ameo, Vento

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

Experience more relevant than what you learnt: Das on his history background

Thomas Cook in May revealed that first-half losses widened on a major write-down, caused in part by Brexit uncertainty that delayed summer holiday bookings.

Over 1 lakh tourists stranded as Thomas Cook collapses, 22,000 jobs cut



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Get iPhone 11 at Rs 39,000 with insane offer; Here's how

The offers can also be used on the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
 

Maruti S-Presso official sketch revealed; launch on September 30

The S-Presso will use Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.
 

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video 'Filhaal', check out photos

Akshay Kumar.
 

'Direct endorsement of India's J&K policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

Observing that "Howdy Modi" is one of the largest events of Indian Americans that he has seen in his lifetime, Krishna Bansal from Chicago said this is not only "going to be a game-changer" for the community and Indo-US ties, but also for the entire world. (Photo: Twitter | PMOIndia)
 

Google celebrates Junko Tabei's 80th birth anniversary, 1st woman to reach Mt Everest

Google is celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei, the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest with an adorable doodle. (Photo: screenshot)
 

WWE superstar Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch to star in animated film ‘Rumble’

Roman Reigns has starred in the recently released 'Fast and Furious’ Hobbs and Shaw', while Becky Lynch starred in 'Marine 6 close quarters' along with former WWE superstar 'Shawn Michaels', and 'The Miz'. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Markets may take a breather after massive gains; sentiment to remain upbeat: Analysts

The Sensex posted its biggest single-day jump in over a decade at 1,921 points on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a surprise cut in corporate tax rates. (Photo: File | AP)

FPIs withdraw Rs 4,193 cr from capital markets in Sept so far

FPI outflows which have sustained after the budget are likely to reverse after the new big bang announcements by the Finance Minister said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Six of top 10 cos add Rs 1.15 lakh crore in m-cap; HDFC Bank, HUL sparkle

The BSE Sensex on Friday posted its biggest single-day jump in over a decade at 1,921 points after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a surprise cut in corporate tax rates. (Photo: File | AP)

Market turns bullish on tax cut, Sensex vaults 1921 pts

The market logged the biggest single-day jump in a decade with the Sensex surging 1921 points, or 5.3 per cent, to 38014.62 and the Nifty gaining 569 points, or 5.3 per cent, to 11274.20.

Sensex ends 1,921 points up after govt cuts corporate tax to revive growth

The development came ahead of a crucial meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on whether or not to cut rates for sectors like automobile, tourism, FMCG and others which have witnessed slowdown due to the economic slump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham