Business Market 23 Aug 2019 Sensex, Nifty reboun ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty rebound on hopes of FPI tax rollback

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Sensex closed higher by 228.23 pts or 0.63 per cent at 36,701.16, hours ahead of a presser by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Among major gainers, Vedanta rose the most by 6.55 per cent, snapping its five-day losing streak.
 Among major gainers, Vedanta rose the most by 6.55 per cent, snapping its five-day losing streak.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded from early lows to close 228 points higher on Friday on expectations of FPI tax roll back and some measures by the government to boost growth.

The 30-share barometer closed higher by 228.23 pts or 0.63 per cent at 36,701.16, hours ahead of a presser by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 88 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 10,829.35, with 41 of its 50 constituents closing with gains.

 

The two benchmark indices had declined up to 1 per cent in the early session due to heavy selling in banking, financials, auto and FMCG stocks. However, reports of roll back of FPI tax and announcement that the finance minister would address the media in the evening fuelled speculations that the government would announce measures to support the sagging economy.

Among major gainers, Vedanta rose the most by 6.55 per cent, snapping its five-day losing streak. Yes Bank rose by 5.24 per cent, ONGC 4.66 per cent and Mahindra and Mahindra by 4.26 per cent. IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser among Sensex scrips, declining by 1.9 per cent.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Globally, gold traded weak with international spot gold prices falling below USD 1,500 on Friday.

Gold rises for fourth consecutive day, touches fresh high of Rs 38,995

The move to reduce interest rate on fixed deposits by the country's largest lender is expected to be followed by other lenders.

SBI cuts interest rates on fixed deposits up to 0.5 per cent

Time has come for the regulator to suo moto examine the impact of global firms on the domestic market in terms of competition, FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: File)

Protect Indian cos from abuse by global firms: Nirmala tells CCI

The Kia Seltos is priced on par or undercuts most of its rivals.

Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Nissan Kicks: What do the prices say?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husband’s love towards her. (Representational Image)
 

Malaysian authorities recover drugs worth USD 161 million in biggest bust till date

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about 676 million ringgit (USD 161.41 million), police said. (Representational Image)
 

Titanic wreck is being consumed by metal-eating bacteria in deep Ocean

Interestingly, the 4K video will make it possible to watch the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. (Photo: Atlantica Production)
 

With 19 hours in air, Qantas to test world's longest flight from New York to Sydney

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)
 

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Stocks recover from early sharp losses; Yes Bank, IT shares lead rebound

Among major gainers, Yes Bank rose by 3.82 per cent, Vedanta by 5.08 per cent and Tata Steel by 3.64 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty decline on fading hopes of stimulus package

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 94.30 points or 0.88 per cent to 10,647.05 points.

Rupee falls below 72 mark against US dollar on fund outflows

A strong dollar in the overseas markets and continued foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.

Nifty sees bearish flag breakdown

The Sensex slumped 587.44 points or 1.59 per cent to 36472.93, while the Nifty Index plunged 180.95 points or 1.6 per cent to 10737.75.

Rupee crashes to over 8-mth low of 71.81 against USD

Also, the sudden drop in Chinese yuan led to increased volatility in emerging market currencies, including the rupee, forex dealers said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham