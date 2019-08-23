Business Market 23 Aug 2019 Sensex, Nifty declin ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty decline on fading hopes of stimulus package

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 10:04 am IST
The 30-share index dropped 345.55 points or 0.95 per cent to 36,127.38 in early session with 19 of its constituents trading in the red.
The broader NSE Nifty dropped 94.30 points or 0.88 per cent to 10,647.05 points.
 The broader NSE Nifty dropped 94.30 points or 0.88 per cent to 10,647.05 points.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 345 points in early session on Friday due to heavy losses in financial, FMCG and auto stocks amid fading hopes of a stimulus package for slowdown-hit sectors.

The 30-share index dropped 345.55 points or 0.95 per cent to 36,127.38 in early session with 19 of its constituents trading in the red. The broader NSE Nifty dropped 94.30 points or 0.88 per cent to 10,647.05 points, dragged down by losses in ICICI Bank, Cipla and auto major Maruti.

 

FMCG, auto, banking and financial sector stocks came under heavy selling pressure after government officials virtually ruled out a stimulus package to arrest a slowdown and boost growth.

Among Sensex stocks, ICICI fell the most by 2.62 per cent. HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank also dropped up to 1.7 per cent. Maruti lost 2.27 per cent, ITC 1.83 per cent, Bajaj Finance 2.17 per cent and Reliance Industries by 1.40 per cent.

The rupee breached the 72 mark in early trade which also hit the market sentiment.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were trading firm on a cautious note ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell key address which is expected to throw a light of the central bank's plan on the rate cut.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

A strong dollar in the overseas markets and continued foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.

Rupee falls below 72 mark against US dollar on fund outflows

Passenger vehicle sales in July fell at the fastest pace in nearly two decades. (Representational Image; Photo credit: AFP/ File)

Auto companies in India cut more jobs, halt production to tackle slowdown

At present, 28 per cent of its credit card base can be classified as millennials, he said. (Photo: PTI)

HDFC Bank to offer 2 million credit/debit cards to millennials

RCom board and appointed a resolution to run the company and also allowed the SBI-led consortium of 31 banks to form a committee of creditors. (Photo: PTI)

Anil Agarwal's Twin Star Tech not to bid for RCom assets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Latest iPhone 11 leak details Apple’s powerful secret

Apple has faster charging solutions; but sell as an optional extra.
 

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

Kodela Sivaprasad was the Speaker during the Telugu Desam Party's tenure. (Photo: FIle0
 

Exclusive Apple leak confirms every last iPhone 11 detail

No less than eleven new features that Apple had hoped to keep under wraps have been revealed.
 

Check out the humanoid Russia sent aboard the Soyuz

Fyodor will only stay on the ISS for two weeks to undergo some tests. (Photo: Roscosmos)
 

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

Yamaha XSR250 would be part of Yamaha’s XSR Heritage lineup consisting of XSR155 and XSR900.
 

New Bose Portable Home speaker to take on Amazon, Google

It promises improved 360-degree sound, deeper bass, and up to 12 hours of battery life.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee falls below 72 mark against US dollar on fund outflows

A strong dollar in the overseas markets and continued foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.

Nifty sees bearish flag breakdown

The Sensex slumped 587.44 points or 1.59 per cent to 36472.93, while the Nifty Index plunged 180.95 points or 1.6 per cent to 10737.75.

Rupee crashes to over 8-mth low of 71.81 against USD

Also, the sudden drop in Chinese yuan led to increased volatility in emerging market currencies, including the rupee, forex dealers said.

Sensex sinks 587 points; Yes Bank nosedives 14 per cent

The 30-share Sensex sank 587.44 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 36,472.93. It hit an intra-day low of 36,391.35 and a high of 37,087.58.

Gold continues bull run, nears Rs 39,000 mark

Despite sluggish overseas trend, gold prices rose on account of sustained buying from local jewellers, traders said. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham