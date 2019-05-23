LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Sensex hits 40,000, Nifty reaches record as NDA wins a 2nd term

PTI
Published May 23, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 11:22 am IST
According to traders, investor sentiment was boosted by initial trends that suggested a win for the ruling NDA.
Top Sensex gainers in morning trade include IndusInd Bank, SBI, L&T, PowerGrid, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank, rallying up to 7 per cent.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex hit the 40,000 mark for the first time ever and NSE Nifty breached the 12,000 level in morning trade, as early trends suggested a huge majority for the ruling NDA.

Amid market euphoria, the rupee also appreciated 26 paise to 69.40 against the US dollar in opening trade.

The 30-share index zoomed over 2 per cent to hit an intra-day high of 40,000. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty too zoomed more than 2 per cent to touch a record of 11,968.95.

In the previous session, the Sensex ended 140.41 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 39,110.21; and the broader NSE Nifty rose 28.80 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,737.90.

Top Sensex gainers in morning trade include IndusInd Bank, SBI, L&T, PowerGrid, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank, rallying up to 7 per cent. While, Vedanta, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma slipped up to 1.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 965.02 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 157.75 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 70.58 per barrel, lower by 0.58 per cent.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


