 LIVE !  :  This is India's as well as Bangladesh's first-ever day-night Test. (Photo: PTI) IND vs BAN D/N Test LIVE: Mayank Agarwal falls at 14
 
Business Market 22 Nov 2019 Sensex ends 216 poin ...
Business, Market

Sensex ends 216 points lower; IT stocks fall

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
After trading on a weak note through the day, the 30-share index ended 215.76 points, or 0.53 per cent, lower at 40,359.41.
The broader NSE Nifty settled 54 points, or 0.45 per cent, down at 11,914.40.
 The broader NSE Nifty settled 54 points, or 0.45 per cent, down at 11,914.40.

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex dropped 216 points on Friday, dragged by losses in index-heavyweights Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank.

After trading on a weak note through the day, the 30-share index ended 215.76 points, or 0.53 per cent, lower at 40,359.41. It hit an intra-day low of 40,276.83 and a high of 40,653.17.

 

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 54 points, or 0.45 per cent, down at 11,914.40.

Infosys was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping 2.89 per cent, followed by TCS, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, Tata Steel gained 3.74 per cent, NTPC 2.35 per cent, Vedanta 2.27 per cent and ONGC 2.18 per cent.

IT stocks led the fall in the market amid reports of changes in US work visa requirements aimed at protecting American workers, traders said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the green, while Shanghai finished on a negative note.

European equities were also trading on a positive note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 71.79 against the US dollar in intra-day trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.03 per cent to USD 63.95 per barrel.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Gold for 24 karat had closed at Rs 38,958 per 10 gram in the previous trade, according to HDFC Securities.

Gold, silver prices drop on low demand

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) administers the FEMA and Directorate of Enforcement is the authority for the enforcement of the act.

DPIIT received some complaints of e-comm firms offering deep discounts: Goyal

IDFC First Bank's Non-Executive Chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Managing Director and Chief Executive N S Kannan, and mutual funds' association AMFI's Chief Executive N S Venkatesh would be part of the panel, an official statement said.

RBI appoints 3-member advisory panel for DHFL

In July, the board of Sebi has approved a proposal to rationalise the framework for issuance of P-notes.

Investments via P-notes rise in Oct after registering fall for 4 months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
 

Say goodbye to Gmail- Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex, Nifty open on a cautious note; IT stocks fall

The broader Nifty slipped 20.45 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 11,947.95.

Rupee rises 6 paise against US dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 97.95.

Stock market enters a consolidation phase

The Sensex shed 76.47 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 40,575.17, while the Nifty fell 30.70 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 11,968.40.

Sensex ends 76 points lower; Nifty below 12,000

The broader NSE Nifty closed 30.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, down at 11,968.40.

Sensex ends 182 points higher; RIL up 2 per cent

The broader NSE Nifty closed just shy of the 12,000 mark, advancing 59 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 11,999.10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham