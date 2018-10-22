search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex bounces 321 points in early trade on positive Asian cues

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 10:12 am IST
The NSE Nifty was quoting 49.60 points, or 0.48 per cent,higher at 10,353.15.
The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday recovered over 321 points in early trade on fresh buying by investors amid a firm trend in Asian markets and better-than-expected earnings from HDFC Bank. (Photo: AP)
 The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday recovered over 321 points in early trade on fresh buying by investors amid a firm trend in Asian markets and better-than-expected earnings from HDFC Bank. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday recovered over 321 points in early trade on fresh buying by investors amid a firm trend in Asian markets and better-than-expected earnings from HDFC Bank.

Moreover, the rupee appreciating by another 8 paise to 73.24 against the US dollar and easing crude prices also buoyed sentiments. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trding 0.44 per cent down at USD 79.65 a barrel. The 30-share barometer, which had lost 847 points in the previous two sessions, was trading higher by 321.41 points, or nearly 1 per cent, at 34,637.04.

 

Sectoral indices led by healthcare, bankex, capital goods and auto were trading in the green with gains of up to 0.92 per cent. The NSE Nifty was quoting 49.60 points, or 0.48 per cent,higher at 10,353.15. Brokers said emergence of buying by investors, driven by positive trend at other Asian bourses, and encouraging quarterly earnings from HDFC Bank, influenced trading Sentiments.

Stock of HDFC Bank was trading higher by 1.36 per cent after the private lender posted better-than-expected earnings. The bank Saturday reported a rise of 20.6 per cent in its net profit to Rs 5,005.73 crore for the second quarter ended September this fiscal, as the core income grew at a healthy pace.

Other big gainers were Adani Ports, SBI, ITC Ltd, ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd, SunPharma, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank Vedanta Ltd, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Axis Bank, gaining up to 2.28 per cent. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth RS 618.26 crore, while DIIs offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 2.14 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Shanghai Composite Index climbed 4.09 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.85 per cent in late morning trade Monday. Japan's Nikkei, however, was down 0.31 per cent. Meanwhile, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.26 per cent on Friday.

...
Tags: benchmark, bse sensex, nse nifty, asian markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry hopes he and Meghan Markle will have baby girl

The couple first started to tell family members they were expecting at Princess Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple’s upcoming iPhone XR has a serious problem

The iPhone XR is available in every colour and configuration.
 

Watch: Kohli’s monotony, Rohit’s daddy ton! How India thumped West Indies in Guwahati

Virat Kohli, who made 140, and Rohit Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 152, put on 246 runs for the second wicket as India chased down 323 and romped home with 47 balls to spare against West Indies in the first ODI in Guwahati. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Master thieves and ever susceptible Indian banks

Fraudsters and scamsters are commonplace across the financial vector.
 

2018 Hyundai Santro launch tomorrow

Pre-launch bookings for the hatchback were already underway for Rs 11,000 starting from 10 October.
 

Eye disorder helped Da Vinci create masterpieces, says study

Condition allowed Da Vinci to switch between using two eyes to give him depth perception, and using just one eye monocular vision when he wanted to interpret a three-dimensional image on a flat, two-dimensional canvas. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold imports up 4 pc to USD 17.63 billion in Apr-Sep 2018-19

In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.

Sensex cracks 408 points on global sell-off; Nifty below 10,400

The BSE 30-share barometer dropped 408.45 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 34,371.13 in early trade.

Correction helps lower risks in markets: Study

The reset in equity and forex valuations, according to Edelweiss, could, however, have an impact on the availability of both debt and equity capital to India Inc. It is likely to challenge domestic growth going ahead.

Rupee falls 3 paise against US dollar in early trade

A lower opening in the domestic equity markets also weighed on the local unit.

Sensex succumbs to profit-booking, tanks 383 points

Surrendering early gains completely, the benchmark Sensex on Wednesday fell 383 points to end below the 35,000-mark in highly volatile trade, breaking three sessions of gains as investors booked profits amid caution ahead of Reliance Industries' second quarter earnings.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham