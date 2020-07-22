120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,195,674

36,810

Recovered

752,596

24,303

Deaths

28,781

596

Maharashtra32703118221712276 Tamil Nadu1806431266702626 Delhi1260961061183690 Karnataka71069254601469 Andhra Pradesh5866825574758 Uttar Pradesh53288318551229 Gujarat50465365042200 Telangana4770436385429 West Bengal47030280351182 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar2856418741198 Haryana2746220952364 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1983513310139 Jammu and Kashmir152588455263 Kerala13995589045 Punjab108897389263 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5731411429 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4027244926 Tripura334519268 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur201513840 Himachal Pradesh1681107711 Nagaland10874850 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh75151812 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Business Market 22 Jul 2020 Gold prices hit reco ...
Business, Market

Gold prices hit record high, crosses Rs 50,000-mark for first time

REUTERS
Published Jul 22, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2020, 3:59 pm IST
Silver was also in huge demand as its prices zoomed Rs 2,550 to Rs 60,400 per kg
India gold prices hit all-time high, dampens retail demand. (AFP Photo)
 India gold prices hit all-time high, dampens retail demand. (AFP Photo)

MUMBAI: Gold prices in the national capital hit a new record high rising Rs 430 to Rs 50,920 per 10 gram on Wednesday, reflecting gains in the international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 50,490 per 10 gram.

 

Silver was also in huge demand as its prices zoomed Rs 2,550 to Rs 60,400 per kg, from Rs 57,850 per kg on Tuesday.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi hit a new record high rallying by Rs 430, reflecting gains in international prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,855 per ounce and silver at USD 21.80 per ounce.

Gold witnessed sharp buying with spot international prices rallying above USD 1,850 per ounce on Wednesday, he added.

 

"Surge in coronavirus cases in the US has boosted safe-haven demand for the precious metals," Patel said.

...
Tags: gold silver prices, gold price, silver price
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday posted a 60.92 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 395.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. (PTI Photo)

Bajaj Auto reports 61% fall in June quarter profit

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said that spike in equity market retail participation seen since lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Retail investors flocking to stock markets amid COVID-19 crisis: SEBI Chief

LinkedIn laying off nearly 1,000 amid hiring slowdown. (AFP Photo)

LinkedIn cuts nearly 1,000 jobs worldwide

India in May suspended 39 oil import licences to slow duty-free shipments from neighbouring nations, disrupting refiners in Nepal. (AFP Photo)

India suspends refined palm oil imports, Nepal refiners struggle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Retail investors flocking to stock markets amid COVID-19 crisis: SEBI Chief

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said that spike in equity market retail participation seen since lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Oil prices fall on US inventory build, increasing pandemic fears

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data showed a bigger- than-expected inventory build in the United States where coronavirus cases continue to climb. (AFP Photo)

Petrol rates unchanged, diesel nears Rs 81 after 16 paise hike

Diesel price nears Rs 81 after 16 paise increase. (PTI Photo)

Fuel prices hiked for 20th day; Petrol, diesel price crosses Rs 80-mark in Delhi

Petrol price in the national capital on Friday crossed Rs 80 per litre mark. (PTI Photo)

Oil prices mixed as virus spike casts shadow over demand

Oil prices were unchanged on Friday, with trading marked by growing uncertainty about global recovery in fuel demand as new COVID-19 cases surge in several countries. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham