Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Market 22 Jul 2019 Sensex plunges over ...
Business, Market

Sensex plunges over 400 points; HDFC Bank cracks 3 per cent

PTI
Published Jul 22, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 9:59 am IST
The 30-share index was trading 373.14 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 37,963.87.
The broader Nifty also sank 116.80 points or 1.02 per cent to 11,302.45.
 The broader Nifty also sank 116.80 points or 1.02 per cent to 11,302.45.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex plunged over 400 points in early trade Monday amid heavy foreign fund outflow and weak domestic as well as global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 373.14 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 37,963.87 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty also sank 116.80 points or 1.02 per cent to 11,302.45.

 

In the previous session, the 30-share index cracked 560.45 points or 1.44 per cent to settle at 38,337.01. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty sank 177.65 points or 1.53 per cent to 11,419.25. This was the second-biggest fall for the Sensex in 2019.

The index had plunged 792.82 points on July 8 following the Budget. In early trade, HDFC Bank was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 3 per cent, after the lender reported a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs).

During the quarter, gross NPAs rose to Rs 11,768.95 crore which is 1.40 per cent of the total advances, compared with Rs 9,538.62 crore which was 1.33 per cent in the same quarter 2018-19 fiscal.

Other losers included Bajaj Finance, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, ONGC, HUL, ITC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank, falling up to 2.85 per cent. On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the top gainers, rising up to 3.54 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 950.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 733.92 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Friday.

According to experts, the selloff by foreign funds was due to the government's reluctance to tweak foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) income tax surcharge.

The deficiency in monsoon rain and weak corporate earnings have also impacted the risk sentiment, they said. With domestic investors already battling concerns of a slowing economy, markets are witnessing broad-based selling, said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

The market reaction post the BJP victory in 2019 is in stark contrast to the bullish tenor in 2014, and market participants expecting a repeat of 2014 are clearly disappointed, he added. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 22 paise (intra-day) to 69.02 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.34 per cent higher at 63.31 per barrel. Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the red in their respective early sessions. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, ns, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

Rupee slips 26 paise against dollar in early trade

Over 94 million unique cards are saved on MobiKwik PG platform, including 20 million credit cards, Taku added.

MobiKwik aims to clock Rs 500 cr revenue from its payment gateway biz

Total remuneration paid to Mittal was over Rs 31 crore and Vittal was paid Rs 20.9 crore against the ceiling of around Rs 9.8 crore and Rs 12 crore respectively for 2018-19. (Photo: PTI)

Airtel to seek shareholders' nod for waiver of recovery of excess pay to Mittal

In a statement on July 19, the company said its board has decided to seek shareholders' approval for expanding the board to enable the induction of an independent woman.

IndiGo to expand board; to have 4 independent directors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Steve Jobs to Scott Forstall: Where is Apple’s iconic 2007 iPhone dream team now?

Apple's iconic 2007 iPhone team. (Left to right: Phil Schiller, Tony Fadell, Jony Ive, Steve Jobs, Scott Forstall and Eddie Cue)
 

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
 

Fresh Apple leak suggests greatest iPhone ever will struggle

The circuit board of the iPhone 11 surfaced and with it, we get to see that Apple will finally be adding bigger battery capacities. (Designed by DBHK-Hasan Kaymak Innovations in Kassel, Germany)
 

Redmi K20 vs K20 Pro vs Realme X vs Oppo K3; Who wins the ‘Budget Flagship’ battle?

While Xiaomi brought us the K20 and K20 Pro, Oppo brought us the K3, and Realme, which is also a sub-brand of Oppo, brought us the Realme X.
 

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been authorised to purchase 783 steel frame stands for drying clothes for all its six 'mahila' battalions, 15 special anti-riot units of the Rapid Action Force and training institutions. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 62,147.7 cr in m-cap; RIL takes the biggest hit

During the last week, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex declined 399.22 points or 1.03 per cent, to close at 38,337.01 on Friday.

FPIs withdraw Rs 7,712 cr from stocks in July so far

According to the latest data available with depositories, a net sum of Rs 7,712.12 crore has been pulled out from equities during July 1-19. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak; rises 17 paise to 68.80 vs USD

The rupee finally closed at 68.80, up 17 paise over its previous close on Friday.

Sensex posts 2nd-biggest fall this year; investors lose Rs 3.79 lakh cr in 2 days

During the week, the Sensex declined by 399.22 points or 1.03 per cent, while the Nifty shed 133.25 points or 1.15 per cent.

Gold nears Rs 36,000 mark, silver jumps Rs 935

Globally, gold was trading lower at USD 1,437.60 an ounce in New York, while silver was up at USD 16.45 per ounce. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham