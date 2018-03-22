search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex breaks 2-day rally, falls 130 points; on global cues

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Sensex slipped into negative zone to touch a low of 32,963.31, before finally ending 129.91 points, down at 33,006.27.
The NSE Nifty settled the day 40.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 10,114.75 after shuttling between 10,207.85 and 10,105.40 during the day. (Photo: PTI)
 The NSE Nifty settled the day 40.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 10,114.75 after shuttling between 10,207.85 and 10,105.40 during the day. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 130 points on Thursday due to profit booking in realty, capital goods, teck, auto and banking stocks amid weak global trends after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.

The 30-share Sensex opened higher at 33,206.99 and advanced to hit a high of 33,281.77 in early trade. However, it slipped into the negative zone to touch a low of 32,963.31, before finally ending 129.91 points, or 0.39 per cent, down at 33,006.27.

 

The NSE Nifty settled the day 40.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 10,114.75 after shuttling between 10,207.85 and 10,105.40 during the day.

The index had gained 213.06 points in the past two sessions on the back of unabated buying by domestic and foreign institutional investors.

Besides, a lower opening in the European markets and a mixed trend at Asian markets after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year too weighed on the sentiment, a broker said.

Equity benchmarks erased early gains after realty, capital goods, teck, auto, PSU, IT, power and bankex counters came under selling pressure, falling up to 1.28 per cent.

Banking stocks again faced the heat largely due to weekly derivatives expiry in the NSE Bank Nifty. SBI, ICICI Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and Bank of Baroda ended with losses up to 2.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 98.44 crore, while DIIs purchases equities to the tune of Rs 197.78 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

Harry's account was deleted following the Las Vegas scandal which saw Harry pictured naked at a luxury hotel. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, says her ex-chef

The Queen also avoids garlic and her chefs are asked to not add it to her food. (Photo: PTI)
 

Did Hardik Pandya’s parody Twitter account land him in Dr Ambedkar tweet controversy?

It is now emerging that it was not Hardik Pandya but a parody account named @sirhardik3777 from which the comment against Dr BR Ambedkar was posted on Twitter. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Youngster gets ditched by friends on birthday, 'Stranger Things' stars reach out

Aaron' sister Ayen tweeted, "My brother invited eight of his classmates for his 'Stranger Things' themed birthday party & none of their punk selves showed up."
 

Doggone it: Barbra Streisand clones her beloved dog Samantha.... TWICE!

If you love someone.... bring them back from the dead. (Photo: Twitter/BarbraStreisand)
 

Rise of cheap junk food causing poor kids to get fatter than rich children: Study

Rise of cheap junk food causing poor kids to get fatter than rich children. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex turns rangebound, Nifty below 10,200

The broader Nifty index was trading below the key 10,200-level, at 10,176.70, up 21.05 points or 0.21 per cent.

Gold futures rise 0.16 per cent on global cues

Globally, gold rose 1.60 per cent to USD 1,331.80 an ounce in New York.

Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,200

The NSE Nifty also advanced by 32.70 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,187.95.

Rupee up 9 paise against dollar on Fed rate hike

Rupee is trading at 65.12 in early trade at the interbank forex market.

Sensex climbs 139 points to close above 33,000-mark

BSE 30-share gauge hit a high of 33,354.93, before closing at 33,136.18, up 139.42 points, or 0.42 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham