search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After struggling their way to victory against Hong Kong in their first group encounter, Rohit Sharma’s men eased to an eight-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan, whom they will face once again on Sunday in their next Super Four encounter. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh lose Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain
 
Business, Market

Sensex ends 280 pts lower at 36,841 after 1,000-pts intra-day drop

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2018, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 4:15 pm IST
In afternoon trade on Friday, Sensex slipped above 1,000 points and recovered 900 points swiftly.
The 30-share index on Friday plunged 279.62 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 36,841.60, despite firm global clues and recovery of rupee. Nifty also fell 91.25 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 11,143.10.
 The 30-share index on Friday plunged 279.62 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 36,841.60, despite firm global clues and recovery of rupee. Nifty also fell 91.25 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 11,143.10.

Mumbai: The 30-share index on Friday plunged 279.62 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 36,841.60, despite firm global clues and recovery of rupee. Nifty also fell 91.25 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 11,143.10.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Sensex slipped above 1,000 points and recovered 900 points swiftly. The broader NSE Nifty also slipped below the 11,000 mark, falling over 360 points or 3.27 per cent, to touch a low of 10,866.45, before recovering over 300 points to trade at 11,169.90.

 

Heavy selling was witnessed in realty, healthcare, banking, IT, auto, teck, power consumer durables, FMCG, capital goods, infrastructure, metal and PSU indices, which fell up to 3.65 per cent.

Yes Bank was the biggest Sensex loser, cracking 34 per cent to hit a one-year low after the Reserve Bank on Wednesday curtailed the term of its founding CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the private sector lender to look for his replacement by January 2019.

Among hosing finance stocks, DHFL led the pack by tanking over 50 per cent, followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance, Can Fin Homes, PNB Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance cracking up to 17 per cent.

Tags: sensex, nifty, benchmark, dhfl
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav in tug of war battle between BJP and Congress

India’s right-arm offbreak bowler Kedar Jadhav had a match to remember against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 encounter, having finished with a spell of 3-23. (Photo: AP)
 

Audi to launch 12 electric cars by 2025

Audi has announced that it would also launch Avant (wagon) and Sportback forms of its electric cars in future.
 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh lose Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain

After struggling their way to victory against Hong Kong in their first group encounter, Rohit Sharma’s men eased to an eight-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan, whom they will face once again on Sunday in their next Super Four encounter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man Booker reveals 2018 shortlist, Daisy Johnson youngest author ever on list

The panel of judges, from left, Jacqueline Rose, Kwame Anthony Appiah, Val McDermid, Leo Robson and Leanne Shapton pose for a photo, during the Man Booker Prize 2018 shortlist announcement. (Photo: AP)
 

Waiting period for Mahindra cars: Will you get delivery by Navratri?

The festival season is already underway and a lot of you might be looking to a get your new car delivered in the most auspicious Navratri period in October.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex recovers after plummeting 1,100 points; Nifty reclaims 11,100

Yes Bank was the biggest Sensex loser, cracking 34 per cent to hit a one-year low.

Sensex rallies over 300 points, Nifty reclaims 11,300-mark

The 30-share BSE index recovered by 305.88 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 37,427.10 in early trade.

Rupee at 2-week high, gains 53 paise in early trade

A higher opening of the domestic equity market supported the rupee. (Photo: DC)

Rupee likely to remain under pressure in near term: report

Rupee remains undervalued as per the 6-currency trade based REER index and there are adequate forex reserves to support rupee. (Photo: DC)

Gold weakens on muted demand, global cues

Globally, gold fell 0.07 per cent to USD 1,202.80 an ounce and silver by 0.04 per cent to USD 14.22 an ounce in Singapore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham