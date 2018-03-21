search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex rises over 200 points to reclaim 33,000 mark; Nifty nears 10,200

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 10:07 am IST
NSE Nifty rose 61.10 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 10,185.45.
The 30-share index was trading 226.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 33,223.62, with all the sectoral indices in the green.
 The 30-share index was trading 226.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 33,223.62, with all the sectoral indices in the green.

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 33,000 mark by rising over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday amid a firm trend in global equities ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy meet outcome later in the day.

The 30-share index was trading 226.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 33,223.62, with all the sectoral indices in the green. Gains were led by realty, banking and PSU stocks which rose up to 1.50 per cent.

 

The gauge had gained 73.64 points in a volatile session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose 61.10 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 10,185.45.

Major gainers included ONGC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Infosys, Sun Pharma, L&T, RIL, ITC, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and TCS.

The stocks rose by up to 2 per cent. Traders said buying activity picked up on positive cues from other Asian bourses as investors look towards the conclusion of US Federal Reserve policy meet due tonight. Short-covering by speculators too supported the rally, they added.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 344.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 731.17 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.25 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40 per cent in early trade on Wednesday.

Financial markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday on Wednesday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.47 per cent higher in Tuesday's trade.

Tags: sensex bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Forest Day: PETA promotes vegan eating in national capital

PETA representative Neha said, "Our aim is to spread awareness among the people about how their demand for eggs and meat is forcing the clearing of forest land." (Photo: ANI)
 

Researcher captures rare Antarctic glimpse of minke whale

Eisert says the whales look similar from the surface but she gained a new appreciation for their individuality after seeing the markings on one up close. (Photo: AP)
 

Stephen Hawking's final resting place is this

According to Reverend Hall, other famous scientists buried or memorialised nearby include atomic physicists Ernest Rutherford in 1937 and Joseph John Thomson in 1940.
 

Mohammed bhai, accused by Hasin Jahan to offer money to Shami via Alishba, says this

Although Hasin Jahan has continued her attack on cricketer husband Mohammed Shami, Mohammed bhai, a London-based businessman, has now come out in support of Shami, quashing Jahan’s allegations of monetary transaction or match-fixing against him. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

Vienna still world’s most livable city, Baghdad remains worst

With a population of 1.8 million, Vienna topped the survey for the ninth year in a row. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dinesh Karthik speaks on MS Dhoni, Nidahas Trophy, KKR captaincy and more

Dinesh Karthik has become the toast of the nation with his eight-ball-29 against Bangladesh in the tri-series final but he still feels like a "student in an University where Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a topper", when comes to the tag of a best finisher. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee opens flat against US dollar

A higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the currency's movement. (Photo: AP)

Sensex rises 74 points in volatile trade ahead of US Fed meet

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 10,100-mark and touched a high of 10,155.65, before finally settling at 10,124.35.

Gold futures remain weak on negative global cues

Globally, gold prices fell 0.11 per cent to USD 1,315.10 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex, Nifty cautious ahead of US Fed meet

The NSE Nifty also opened 45.15 points, or 0.44 per cent, lower at 10,049.10.

Rupee depreciates 4 paise against US dollar

The greenback's gains against major global currencies ahead of the US Federal Reserve's key policy meet that kicks off later in the day. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham