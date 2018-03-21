search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex rallies 343 points, Nifty reclaims 10,200

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
The broader Nifty index was trading above the key 10,200 level at 10,222.40, up 98.05 points, or 0.97 per cent.
The 30-share index was trading at 33,339.93 at 1100hrs, up 343.17 points, or 1.04 per cent.
 The 30-share index was trading at 33,339.93 at 1100hrs, up 343.17 points, or 1.04 per cent.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rallied over 300 points on sustained buying in realty, telecom, banking, energy and consumer durables counters, ahead of US Federal Reserve's key policy outcome scheduled later in the day.

Bouts of short-covering and firm cues from Asian markets boosted investor sentiment here.

 

The 30-share index was trading at 33,339.93 at 1100hrs, up 343.17 points, or 1.04 per cent. The broader Nifty index was trading above the key 10,200 level at 10,222.40, up 98.05 points, or 0.97 per cent.

Major gainers were Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Axis Bank, HDFC and SBI. Meanwhile, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 344.16 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought equities to the tune of Rs 731.17 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Asian shares were trading higher after recent losses amidst caution ahead of Federal decision on policy rates.

US stocks ended higher on Tuesday, led by strong gains in the energy sector as the overall market reclaimed some lost ground from the previous day.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Forest Day: PETA promotes vegan eating in national capital

PETA representative Neha said, "Our aim is to spread awareness among the people about how their demand for eggs and meat is forcing the clearing of forest land." (Photo: ANI)
 

Researcher captures rare Antarctic glimpse of minke whale

Eisert says the whales look similar from the surface but she gained a new appreciation for their individuality after seeing the markings on one up close. (Photo: AP)
 

Stephen Hawking's final resting place is this

According to Reverend Hall, other famous scientists buried or memorialised nearby include atomic physicists Ernest Rutherford in 1937 and Joseph John Thomson in 1940.
 

Mohammed bhai, accused by Hasin Jahan to offer money to Shami via Alishba, says this

Although Hasin Jahan has continued her attack on cricketer husband Mohammed Shami, Mohammed bhai, a London-based businessman, has now come out in support of Shami, quashing Jahan’s allegations of monetary transaction or match-fixing against him. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

Vienna still world’s most livable city, Baghdad remains worst

With a population of 1.8 million, Vienna topped the survey for the ninth year in a row. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dinesh Karthik speaks on MS Dhoni, Nidahas Trophy, KKR captaincy and more

Dinesh Karthik has become the toast of the nation with his eight-ball-29 against Bangladesh in the tri-series final but he still feels like a "student in an University where Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a topper", when comes to the tag of a best finisher. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold gains on dollar decline as market awaits Fed rate outlook

US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.1 per cent to $1,313.80 per ounce.

Sensex rises over 200 points to reclaim 33,000 mark; Nifty nears 10,200

The 30-share index was trading 226.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, higher at 33,223.62, with all the sectoral indices in the green.

Rupee opens flat against US dollar

A higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the currency's movement. (Photo: AP)

Sensex rises 74 points in volatile trade ahead of US Fed meet

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 10,100-mark and touched a high of 10,155.65, before finally settling at 10,124.35.

Gold futures remain weak on negative global cues

Globally, gold prices fell 0.11 per cent to USD 1,315.10 an ounce in Singapore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham