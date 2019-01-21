search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex jumps 250 points; Nifty tests 10,950

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 10:06 am IST
The 30-share BSE index jumped 228.12 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 36,614.73 in early trade.
The NSE Nifty, too, rose 53.10 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 10,960.05.
 The NSE Nifty, too, rose 53.10 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 10,960.05.

Mumbai: Rising for the straight fifth session, the benchmark Sensex rallied 250 points after opening on a cautious note on Monday, on continued buying in select bluechips by domestic investors amid a positive cues from other Asian bourses.

The 30-share BSE index jumped 228.12 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 36,614.73 in early trade. The NSE Nifty, too, rose 53.10 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 10,960.05.

 

Sectoral indices led by healthcare, IT, auto, FMCG, power and oil and gas advanced up to 0.57 per cent.

Brokers said, besides sustained buying by domestic investors on encouraging Q3 earnings from bluechip companies, a firming trend at other Asian markets on easing of US-China trade tensions, dovish commentary form the Federal Reserve and efforts in China to support the slowing economy, influenced trading sentiments here.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 124.91 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 97 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Major gainers included Sun Pharma, RIL, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, TCS, HUL, Tata Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Asian Paint, Vedanta, ITC, M&M, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank, rising up to 3.02 per cent.

Among the Asian bourses, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.19 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent, Taiwan gained 0.74 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.68 per cent in late morning trade on Monday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.38 per cent higher on Friday. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee depreciates 26 paise against US dollar in early trade

Rupee is trading at 71.45 against dollar on increased demand for the American currency from importers.

Fuel prices witness marginal rise in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol price in New Delhi saw an increase of 08 paise and is now retailing at Rs 70.55 per litre. (Photo: DC)

Rupee slips 21 paise against US dollar in early trade

Fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities capped the losses for the domestic unit.

Sensex, Nifty start on a volatile note; Sun Pharma tanks 10 pc

The NSE Nifty slipped 16.25 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 10,888.95.

Sensex gains 53 points, Nifty reclaims 10,900-mark

The BSE Sensex settled 52.79 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 36,374.08. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham