Business Market 20 Dec 2019 Sensex, Nifty inch u ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty inch up to record highs; Tata Steel spurts 3 pc

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 4:48 pm IST
Settling at a record high for the fourth consecutive session, 30-share BSE Sensex closed 7.62 points higher at 41,681.54.
Gains were muted as investors turned jittery at the fag end of the session on macroeconomic concerns after Fitch Ratings cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019-20, traders said. (Photo: File | AP)
 Gains were muted as investors turned jittery at the fag end of the session on macroeconomic concerns after Fitch Ratings cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019-20, traders said. (Photo: File | AP)

Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose marginally to close at fresh lifetime highs on Friday, tracking gains in index heavyweights ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank.

Gains were muted as investors turned jittery at the fag end of the session on macroeconomic concerns after Fitch Ratings cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019-20, traders said.

 

Settling at a record high for the fourth consecutive session, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 7.62 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher at 41,681.54. It hit a lifetime intra-day high of 41,809.96 during the session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 12.10 points, or 0.09 per cent, to its new record of 12,271.80. It hit an intra-day high of 12,293.90.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 3.23 per cent, followed by SBI, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Vedanta was the biggest loser, shedding 3.45 per cent. Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, ITC, M&M and Sun Pharma too ended in the red.

According to traders, participants offloaded equities at the fag end of the session on concerns over economic growth after Fitch Ratings cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 fiscal year to 4.6 per cent on deterioration in business and consumer confidence.

Stocks traded with a positive bias during the day on hopes of Budget stimulus to spur economic growth, analysts said.

Further, persistent foreign fund inflows helped market scale fresh highs, they added.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 739.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 493.95 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchange showed.

Bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended in the red, while those Hong Kong and Seoul settled on a positive note.

Benchmark indices in Europe were trading higher in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 13 paise against the US dollar to 71.16 (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.14 per cent to USD 66.45 per barrel.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

We expect growth to gradually recover to 5.6 per cent in FY2020-21 and 6.5 per cent in FY2021-22 with support from easing monetary and fiscal policy and structural measures that may also support growth over the medium term Fitch said in a statement on Friday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Fitch cuts India GDP growth forecast to 4.6 pc in FY20

In a statement, Mahindra and Mahindra said Pawan Kumar Goenka has been re-appointed the managing director with additional responsibilities of chief executive officer (CEO) for a year, effective 1 April, 2020.

Mahindra announces succession plan, Anand Mahindra to become non-exec chairman

Of the total investments made till the end of November, Rs 52,749 crore was invested in equities, Rs 16,238 crore in debt and Rs 683 crore in derivatives segments. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Investments via P-notes decline to Rs 69,670 cr at Nov-end

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery dropped by Rs 10, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 4,334 per barrel with a business volume of 25,747 lots.

Crude oil futures slip on domestic cues



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Investments via P-notes decline to Rs 69,670 cr at Nov-end

Of the total investments made till the end of November, Rs 52,749 crore was invested in equities, Rs 16,238 crore in debt and Rs 683 crore in derivatives segments. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Crude oil futures slip on domestic cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery dropped by Rs 10, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 4,334 per barrel with a business volume of 25,747 lots.

Sensex jumps over 100 points to scale fresh peak; Nifty nears 12,300

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 2.91 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, TCS, L&T and Bajaj Finance. (Photo: File)

Rupee opens 12 paise down at 71.15 against US dollar

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.15 showing a decline of 12 paise over its previous closing.

Rupee settles 6 paise down at 71.03 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.01 and fell further to a low of 71.18. It finally settled at 71.03, lower by 6 paise against its previous close.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham