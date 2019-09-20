Business Market 20 Sep 2019 Sensex ends over 190 ...
Business, Market

Sensex ends over 1900 points, biggest single session gain in last 10 years

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
Sensex surges 1,921.15 points to end at 38,014.62; Nifty zooms past 11,200.
Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex registered a biggest single session gain in the last 10 years.
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex ended over 1900 points on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to revive the ailing economy.

The 30-share Sensex ended 1,921.15 points, or 5.32 per cent, higher at 38,014.62 . The index hit an intra-day high of 36,212.74 and a high of 38,148.95. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 570.65 points, or 5.33 per cent, to closed at 11,275.45. 

 

In a major booster to the market, the government has decided to not levy the enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising on sale of equity shares in a companies liable for securities transaction tax.

Also, the super-rich tax will not to apply on capital gains from sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors.

In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced buyback of shares prior to July 5 will not be charged with super rich tax.

The government has also slashed corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.

Sitharaman said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually. This, she said, is being done to promote investment and growth.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, M&M, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rallying up to 9 per cent. On the other hand, TCS and NTPC were trading in the red. The rupee too appreciated 66 paise to 70.68 against US dollar following the finance minister's announcements.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


In the global market, gold prices traded up at USD 1,503 an ounce in New York, while silver was also trading up at USD 17.87 per ounce.

