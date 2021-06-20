Business Market 20 Jun 2021 COVID-19 pandemic br ...
Business, Market

COVID-19 pandemic brings realty sector to a grinding halt in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2021, 2:31 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 8:48 am IST
The real estate which was already facing a slump due to the Three Capitals decision was mired in a neck-deep crisis due to the COVID crisis
The real estate business was on the top following the announcement of Amaravati as the capital in 2015. (Representational image: AFP)
 The real estate business was on the top following the announcement of Amaravati as the capital in 2015. (Representational image: AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: The lockdown-induced slump has dealt a grievous blow to the reality sector in AP state. As the finances of the people were in a dire state, the long-drawn-out market inactivity has shattered the dreams of real estate businessmen and prevented further development. The real estate which was already facing a slump due to the Three Capitals decision was mired in a neck-deep crisis due to the pandemic crisis.

The real estate business was on the top following the announcement of Amaravati as the capital in 2015. A frenetic pace of activity was witnessed till 2019 when the announcement of Three Capitals was made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The announcement put paid the ambitious dreams of the sector in the capital region. Later, even the plans of Three Capitals received a rude shock with a stay by the courts.

 

The Corona crisis slashed incomes, closed many businesses and trades and plucked jobs and further caused the unexpected and costly Covid treatment burden on the fragile finances of the people. This forced most of the people to defer land and house purchasing activity, leading to a huge slump in the sector for the past 14 months.

Further, the threat of third wave is dangling like a Damocles’ sword on the already hard-hit construction sector and allied fields. The construction field is the only unorganised sector contributing about 12 per cent employment after the agriculture sector in the country. It further contributes 8 to 10 per cent of the nations’ GDP with 25 various fields connected to the construction field directly and 240 industries indirectly.

 

According to the representatives of real estate companies, thousands of apartments and commercial complexes are lying vacant in AP due to the slump as a result of the Corona crisis. Further, banks and other financial institutions are wary of extending loans to buyers at this stage. The realtors expect revival to happen only the Corona was reined in the country.

CREDAI AP chairman (media affairs) R.V. Swamy said the construction field had been totally in slump for the last one-and-a-half years. He explained that first it was badly affected due to the Three Capitals announcement and next due to the pandemic Corona crisis. He said nearly 10,000 apartments and 500 commercial structures were ready to occupy, but there were no takers for them. He urged that banks come forward to offer liberal loans to consumers so as to boost the sector. He sought that the government reduce the stamp duty from 7 per cent to 3 per cent. The registration charges are also higher than those in neighbouring states.

 

Builder P Naresh said that construction material costs increased abnormally during the past two years which created hurdles for the businessmen to complete the ongoing works or take up new ventures. He stated that first there was sand problem and before it was resolved the Three Capitals issue raged. And then came the Covid brought the reality activity to a grinding halt.

...
Tags: three capital andhra pradesh, construction sector hit, andhra pradesh realty hit lockdown, sand shortage hit realty, covid crisis hit realty, andhra pradesh realty crisis
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 20 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Business

Hyundai Alcazar has been launched to commemorate 25 years of Hyundai Motors in India. (Photo: Video Grab)

Hyundai Alcazar launched in India: Check price, features and more

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (PTI Photo)

Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Bengaluru - 3rd metro after Mumbai and Hyderabad

NCLAT

Order dated 16.06.2021 passed by the NCLAT

Spread over an area of about 27 sq km, Jharia CBM Block-I has CBM resource of over 26 BCM. (Representative Image: AFP)

Coal India gives go-ahead to domestic firm for coal bed methane extraction project



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Fuel prices rise on 17th day, petrol price hiked by 20 paise, diesel by 55 paise

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise. (PTI Photo)

Oil prices tumble $1 per barrel after Saudi price cuts

Oil drops more than $1 after Saudi price cuts. (AFP Photo)

Telangana's GSDP at Rs 6.63 lakh crore in FY' 20: Report

Telangana's real gross state domestic product has grown to Rs 6.63 trillion (Rs 6.63 lakh crore) in 2019-20

After unpredictable Samvat 2076, India's stock markets look forward to a stable year

BSE building in Mumbai

TV prices to go up from April as open-cell panels get costlier in global markets

Brands including Panasonic, Haier and Thomson are considering to increase prices from April this year, while some like LG have already raised prices due to hike in prices of open-cell. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham