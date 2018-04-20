search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex falls over 50 points on negative global cues, weak rupee

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 10:11 am IST
The NSE Nifty fell 25.20 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 10,540.10.
Bombay Stock Exchange.
 Bombay Stock Exchange.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex declined by about 80 points in early session on Friday, in tandem with weak global cues amid rupee's plunge below the 66 mark.

Besides, the release of the minutes of last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on April 4-5, indicating the Reserve Bank of India may shift to a hawkish monetary stance in June, weighed on investor sentiment.

 

The 30-share index, which had gained 95.61 points in Thursday's session, was quoting lower by 79.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 34,347.34, with metal, banking, realty, FMCG, power and PSU stocks leading the fall.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 25.20 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 10,540.10.

Brokers said, besides continued capital outflows by foreign funds, profit-booking in recent gainers, rupee's fall below the 66-mark against the dollar and higher global crude oil prices, hurt trading sentiments.

Bucking the trend, shares of the country's largest software exporter TCS climbed 3.81 per cent, to Rs 3,312.30 after the company on Thursday reported a 4.4 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,904 crore for the March 2018 quarter and its board recommended a 1:1 bonus share issue.

Laggards were Tata Steel, Asian Paint, ITC, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, M&M and RIL, falling by up to 1.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 624.99 crore in Thursday's trade, provisional data showed.

Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.18 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.73 per cent in early trade on Friday. Japan's Nikkei, however, rose 0.14 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had ended 0.34 per cent lower in Friday's trade. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is iPhone SE 2 still a possibility?

Apple has initially released the iPhone SE in March 2016, which is actually overdue for a refresh. Henceforth, we can expect a new revamped iPhone SE 2 later this year, most likely at WWDC slated on June 4.
 

An aspirin a day keeps heartbreak away

Grief has also been tied to what is known as broken heart syndrome, a temporary condition wherein people feel chest pain similar to that of a heart attack. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: CSK CEO reveals reason behind booking train for fans to Pune home games

Other expenses including travel, food, accommodation, match tickets and jerseys were also arranged by CSK for the fans. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

From avoiding alcohol to investing in a good fan, there are ways to ensure good sleep during summers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you can make the perfect cup of coffee, everyday

A team of scientists from University of Oregon has unlocked the key to creating consistent cups of java. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Motorola’s 2018 G and E series with premium 18:9 displays, glass rear unveiled

All the new Motorola phones run on stock Android 8.0 Oreo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee cracks below 66-mark, falls 25 paise against US dollar

Increased demand for the dollar from importers also put pressure on the domestic unit.

Sensex spurts 96 points in see-saw trade; metals shine

NSE 50-share index, after moving between 10,572.20 and 10,546.20, ended at 10,565.30, up 39.10 points, or 0.37 per cent. (Photo: PTI)

Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 10,500

The NSE Nifty was up 42.70 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 10,568.90 in early trade.

Oil near late-2014 highs as Saudi pushes for higher prices

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were at $73.82 per barrel at 0325 GMT, up 34 cents, or 0.5 per cent.

Rupee sheds 15 paise against US dollar

Rupee is trading at 65.81 against US dollar in opening trade at the interbank forex market. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham