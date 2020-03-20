Business Market 20 Mar 2020 Sensex starts over 5 ...
Business, Market

Sensex starts over 500 pts higher, Nifty above 8,200 level

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2020, 11:09 am IST
The Indian rupee recovered 34 paise to trade at 74.78 against the US dollar in early deals on friday following dollar selling by exporters
Mumbai: Equity benchmark sensex surged over 500 points in opening session on monday on hopes of an economic stimulus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial task force to take necessary actions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic's economic blow.

The indices, however, succumbed to profit-booking at higher levels as concerns remained over the rising cases of the novel coronavirus (covid-19), traders said.

 

After spiking 573.07 points, the BSE barometer gave up all gains to trade 195.57 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 28,092.66.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading 39.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, down at 8,224.30, after hitting a high of 8,441.25 in early session.

The Indian rupee recovered 34 paise to trade at 74.78 against the US dollar in early deals on Friday following dollar selling by exporters

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index closed 581.28 points or 2.01 per cent lower at 28,288.23. The Nifty tumbled 205.35 points, or 2.42 per cent, to close at 8,263.45.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,622.93 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tanking up to 7 per cent, followed by HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, ITC, PowerGrid, HUL, ONGC and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on thursday announced setting up of a task force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which will take necessary actions "in the near future" after analysing the coronavirus pandemic situation.

According to government sources, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting with MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on friday to assess the situation in order to work out a package.

The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry data.

Globally, the death toll from the virus has risen to over 9,800 with more than 232,650 cases in 158 countries and territories.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul jumped up to 4 per cent, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a positive note.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures rose over 2.04 per cent to USD 29.05 per barrel.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


