Business Market 19 Nov 2021 Rice exports to set ...
Business, Market

Rice exports to set new record this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETA G
Published Nov 19, 2021, 11:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 11:44 pm IST
Rice exports rose an impressive 10.5 per cent between April and October over the record exports in FY21
A man works in a paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Nov. 19. (AP Photo)
 A man works in a paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Nov. 19. (AP Photo)

Chennai: Despite the pandemic demand waning out, rice exports rose an impressive 10.5 per cent between April and October over the record exports in FY21. A new record in rice exports is expected this year.

In value terms, rice exports grew 10.5 per cent, increasing from $4,777.35 million in April-October 2020 to $5,278.95 million in April-October 2021. Between April and October, rice exports have almost touched 60 per cent of last year’s exports in value.

 

Rice exports fetched $8.8 billion in FY21. Of this, non-basmati rice revenues more than doubled to $4.8 billion. However, basmati rice saw a drop of 7 per cent to $4 billion.

Even in volume terms, rice exports had almost doubled to an all-time high of 17.7 million tonnes last fiscal, against 9.5 mt a year ago.  In the pandemic year, several countries have been stocking up food items prior to going into lockdown. Scarcity and export restrictions in some of the exporting countries saw demand for Indian rice going up. Further, Indian rice is becoming popular in the global market for its lower price and better quality.

 

Even after the pandemic, the demand for Indian rice is high. In volume terms, the country has already exported 8.3 mt of rice between April and September, up 11.44 per cent over 7.5 mt a year ago.

...
Tags: rice exports, basmati rice, indian rice
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Business

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+. (Photo: Twitter)

Merc drives in compact car

The IPO was launched in a traditional launching event at the historical Convention Hall of the Bombay Stock Exchange building and the ritual of gong ringing took place exactly at 10 am, marking the formal launch of the IPO. (Photo: Representational)

Paytm launches India's largest IPO, trades in red in initial minutes

The winning teams will be announced on January 24, 2022, with the winner and runner up being awarded cash rewards of Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs one lakh, respectively, it was stated.

Bangalore airport, Microsoft India launch hackathon to develop app for passengers

Individual investors can invest as little as 10,000 rupees in government bonds directly through accounts with the central bank. (Representational image)

Centre opens $1tn government bond market to individual investors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Jewellery retailers could see 12% revenue growth

The increase in gold prices helped limit the decline in sales to single digit levels. Representational Image (PTI)

Festive smartphone sales to hit record

The analysis found that the sales of smartphones have significantly jumped, with more and more discounts available on e-commerce platforms. — Representational image/DC

Market enters overbought zone

The Sensex came very close to the 62000 mark but profit taking pared gains to 459.64 points. (Photo: PTI/File)

China supply chain risk gives little-known Indian stocks a boost

Despite falling in recent days, Dixon’s stock is trading close to 75 times its 12-month forward earnings estimate, while Amber is trading at about 48 times. (File Photo - DC)

Paytm launches India's largest IPO, trades in red in initial minutes

The IPO was launched in a traditional launching event at the historical Convention Hall of the Bombay Stock Exchange building and the ritual of gong ringing took place exactly at 10 am, marking the formal launch of the IPO. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->