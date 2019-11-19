Business Market 19 Nov 2019 Over 77,000 employee ...
Business, Market

Over 77,000 employees have opted for BSNL VRS: official

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
BSNL is looking at savings of about Rs 7,000 crore in wage bill, if 70,000-80,000 personnel opt for the scheme.
The 'BSNL Voluntary Retirement Scheme - 2019', that was rolled out recently, will remain open till December 3.
 The 'BSNL Voluntary Retirement Scheme - 2019', that was rolled out recently, will remain open till December 3.

New Delhi: Over 77,000 employees of state-owned BSNL have opted for the recently launched VRS so far, according to an official.

Nearly one lakh BSNL employees are eligible for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) out of its total staff strength of about 1.50 lakh. The effective date of voluntary retirement under the present scheme is January 31, 2020.

 

A BSNL official told PTI that the number of employees who have opted for the VRS till now has crossed 77,000.

The 'BSNL Voluntary Retirement Scheme - 2019', that was rolled out recently, will remain open till December 3. BSNL is looking at savings of about Rs 7,000 crore in wage bill, if 70,000-80,000 personnel opt for the scheme.

According to the plan, all regular and permanent employees of BSNL including those on deputation to other organisations or posted outside the corporation on deputation basis, who attended the age of 50 years or above are eligible to seek voluntary retirement under the scheme.

The amount of ex-gratia for any eligible employee will be equal to 35 days salary for each completed year of service and 25 days salary for every year of service left until superannuation.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) too has rolled out a VRS for its employees. The scheme, based on Gujarat Model, will be open for employees till December 3, 2019.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved a plan to combine MTNL - which provides services in Mumbai and New Delhi - with BSNL that services the rest of the nation.

The rescue package approved by the government includes infusion of Rs 20,140 crore for purchase of 4G spectrum, Rs 3,674 crore for GST to be paid on spectrum allocation, companies raising Rs 15,000 crore in debt on the sovereign guarantee and government funding Rs 17,160 crore VRS and another Rs 12,768 crore towards retirement liability.

The two firms will also monetise assets worth Rs 37,500 crore in the next three years. MTNL has reported losses in nine of the past 10 years and BSNL too has been ringing in loss since 2010. The total debt on both companies stood at Rs 40,000 crore, of which half of the liability is on MTNL alone.

...
Tags: bsnl, employees, vrs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Two companies, Lala Move and Amazon Pay, completely fulfilled their vacancies, hiring a net 125 workers. (Representational image)

No slowdown blues for blue-collar workers in Bengaluru: OLX

Rishi Malhotra, Co-founder & CEO, JioSaavn,

Billboard names JioSaavn CEO Rishi Malhotra to its digital power players for 2019

Vodafone Idea zoomed 29.75 per cent to Rs 5.80 on the BSE.

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares zoom up to 30 per cent

Essar Steel was auctioned under the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to recover Rs 54,547 crore of unpaid dues of financial lenders and operational creditors.

ArcelorMittal aims to complete Essar Steel acquisition by 2019-end



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dinesh Chandimal's wife wishes him 'Happy Birthday'

'You are the only one I want by my side and close to my heart forever and always..', Isika Jayasekara wrote on her FB page wishing her husband Dinesh Chandimal. (Photo: File)
 

GST structure: key challenges and its solutions

Though the tax structure has tried to solve major issues relating to the taxing in India, the reform has many challenges.
 

These fake AirPods stickers are driving people insane

Deep down, everybody either owns the AirPods or wants to own them by any means necessary.
 

Amazing Tesla Autopilot mode swerves last minute to save ducks; watch video

(Photo: tesla.com)
 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold prices up marginally by Rs 15

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,466.50 per ounce and USD 16.97 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices slip by Rs 149 on weak global cues

In the international market, gold was trading at USD 1,466 an ounce and Silver at USD 16.86 per ounce in New York.

Sensex rises over 100 points on firm global cues; Nifty above 11,900

The broader NSE Nifty rose 17.80 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 11,913.25. .

Sensex ends 170 points higher; bank, IT stocks save the day

The broader NSE Nifty rose 31.65 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 11,872.10.

Gold prices fall Rs 85 on weak global trend

International spot gold prices remained in the trading range below USD 1,470 an ounce.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham